Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Heavy rain persists after Milan hit by flooding



Several areas of Milan were hit by severe flooding on Wednesday after the Lambro river, which runs east of the city centre, burst its banks following heavy rainfall in the entire Lombardy region, Italian media reported.

Flooding halted traffic in several of the city’s neighbourhoods, especially in the southeastern Ponte Lambro area, and caused public transport services around the city to be diverted or cancelled.

Milan’s fire department responded to over 100 calls on Wednesday morning, with operations including the drainage of flooded streets, underpasses and basements and the removal of fallen trees.

The entire Lombardy region has been hit by heavy rainfall since Tuesday evening, with rain storms expected to continue on Thursday according to the latest forecasts.

Meloni slams 'cowardly attack' on Slovak PM

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed shock after her Slovak counterpart Robert Fico was shot and rushed to hospital on Wednesday, AFP reported.

"I learned with deep shock the news of the cowardly attack," she said in a statement, stressing the Italian government's "strongest condemnation of all forms of violence and attacks on the cardinal principles of democracy and freedom".

Fico was shot multiple times as he greeted crowds in front of a cultural community centre in the town of Handlova after attending a government meeting.

The Slovak leader was taken to hospital immediately after the shooting. He was reported as being in life-threatening condition on Wednesday evening.

Swedish tourist dies after falling from Tiber river’s embankment in Rome

A 29-year-old Swedish tourist died after falling from an embankment wall along Rome's Tiber river early on Wednesday morning, Italian media reported.

The incident occurred on the Lungotevere Sanzio bank, between Ponte Sisto and Ponte Garibaldi, reports said.

CCTV video footage viewed by police authorities on Wednesday showed the man staggering on the riverside walk before falling to his death 15 metres below, according to reports.

Authorities said the victim’s body will undergo a post-mortem examination in the coming days to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Italy seizes two million doses of sexual enhancement and bodybuilding drugs

Italian authorities on Wednesday said they had seized 2.1 million doses of illegal Indian-made drugs used to improve sexual performance and build muscle mass, AFP reported.

The shipment, which was estimated to be worth 20 million euros in street value, was found in a lorry arriving in the Adriatic port of Ancona from Greece and was the largest haul of its kind in the country to date, Italy’s financial crimes police said.

Police said the seizure of the drugs – which are not legally available in Italy – averted a "serious and immediate threat to the health of potential consumers".

The shipment, registered on customs documents as cosmetics, included 1.7 million doses of drugs used for erectile dysfunction, as well as 400,000 doses of pregnancy-aiding hormonal drugs that are "often used in the world of bodybuilders to increase muscle mass," police said.