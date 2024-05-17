‘A Brexit-style exit would not benefit Italy at all’: The Brit-Italian candidate running for MEP in Italy

Advertisement

Sir Graham Watson, who represented South West England in the European Parliament between 1994 and 2014, is looking to make a comeback by representing North-East Italy under the pro-European party Stati Uniti d’Europa ('the United States of Europe').

For Sir Graham, an Italian citizen through his marriage of 37 years, his party’s manifesto aligns with both his political stance and his personal one.

“I’m definitely not a fixed person in the slightest,” he says. “I spend time here in Florence, time in Canada, time in Scotland and I’ve also worked in Brussels, Germany and Hong Kong.”

“I'm what you might call a vagrant,” he jokes, adding that Theresa May’s famous comment about citizens of the world being “citizens of nowhere” is not true in his case.

READ ALSO: Can foreign residents in Italy vote in the European elections?

The 68-year-old has spent the last 10 years as a semi-retired professor after he left the European Parliament back in 2014.

He had little to no intention of returning, but says the party's leaders, former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and ex-Foreign Minister Emma Bonino, reached out and asked him to represent the north-east of the country, which includes the regions of Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Trentino-Alto Adige.

He is running as capolista (lead candidate) for Stati Uniti d'Europa, an alliance between Renzi’s Italia Viva and Bonino’s Più Europa, plus smaller groups such as the European Liberal Democrats. Its manifesto reads “A stronger Europe is a stronger Italy.”

“I think they invited me firstly because I’m qualified and secondly because they wanted to practise what they preach by adding people from different walks of life,” adds Sir Graham.

“I am an Italian citizen but I’m more Scottish than anything.”

Advertisement

He mentions success in the ballot would be evidence to the people of the UK that there is still a place for them in Europe.

“Let me make myself clear, I’m here to serve Italy and my constituents, largely because I do not want the same things happening to them as to us,” he says.

“We British became the unwelcome guest. If in the end we had not opted to leave, we might have been thrown out anyway.”

Sir Graham said he was also compelled to accept Renzi and Bonino’s invitation as he became “increasingly concerned” about the rise of the far right in Europe.

READ ALSO: 'The acceptable extreme': Italy's PM paves way for far right in EU elections

He fears Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party may get the most seats and says the message relayed by hard-right populist League party leader Matteo Salvini along with Marine Le Pen and Nigel Farage that the European Union is taking away people’s sovereignty, is untrue.

Advertisement

“A Brexit-style Italian exit from the Union would not benefit Italy at all and that’s what made me want to stand,” he continues.

“I know being in the north-east I’d probably have to take on Salvini, but I welcome that. It gets the political blood coursing through the veins.”

In response to Salvini’s slogan meno Europa (‘less Europe’), he says: “What does it even mean? It means more Russia, more China, fewer investments, less work and less opportunity.

“I’m happy to take Salvini on.”

The elections for European Parliament are due to take place between June 6th to June 9th. Find out more information here.