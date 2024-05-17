Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Italy's top story on Friday:

Italy's state broadcaster on Thursday called off a scheduled debate between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Italy's main opposition leader Elly Schlein, citing a lack of response from other parties.

Meloni, who has led Italy's hard-right coalition government since October 2022, and Schlein, who became leader of the centre-left Democratic Party last March, were due to debate each other on May 23rd ahead of the European elections in early June.

But the broadcaster announced on Thursday that only four of the eight Italian parties represented in parliament had agreed to the two-way debate format, failing to meet the majority required by media watchdog Agcom, according to the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

Both Meloni and Schlein have come under fire from critics in recent weeks for announcing their intention to appear at the top of their parties' lists in the June 8th-9th elections despite neither planning to take up their seats in the European Parliament.

Veneto on maximum alert for flood risk

Parts of Italy's northeastern Veneto region were placed under a high-level 'red' weather alert on Friday as storms continued to pummel the north of the country.

Under the Civil Protection Department's colour-coded weather warning system, a red alert is the most severe, warning of widespread flooding risk presenting a major threat to infrastructure and human life.

Neighbouring Lombardy, parts of which were hit by a month's worth of rain in the space of 15 hours on Wednesday, remained under an 'orange' alert, as did Friuli-Venezia Giulia.

Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of severe flooding that left 15 people dead and displaced 50,000 in Italy's Emilia Romagna region.

Italy loses three million young people in 20 years

Italy lost three million young people in the two decades leading up to 2023, according to a report released by national statistics agency Istat on Wednesday.

Between 2002 and 2023, the number of Italian residents aged 18 to 34 fell by 22.9 percent – from 13.39 million to 10.33 million – data from Istat's 2024 annual report showed.

The country has 32.3 percent fewer young people than in 1994, when its youth population was at its peak.

The report also revealed that as many as 67.4 percent of all 18-34 year-olds in Italy were living with at least one parent in 2022 – a rise of almost eight percentage points from 2002.

Italian detained in Hungary granted house arrest

An Italian woman charged in Hungary for allegedly attacking a group of neo-Nazis in Budapest has been granted house arrest as she awaits her trial, a Hungarian appeals court said on Wednesday according to AFP.

The case of 39-year-old Ilaria Salis, a teacher from Monza, north of Milan, has been front-page news in Italy after she appeared in court handcuffed and chained with her feet shackled. Salis was arrested in Budapest in February 2023 following a counter-demonstration against a neo-Nazi rally.

On Wednesday, the Budapest Court of Appeal overturned a lower court decision, ordering that Salis be "restricted to her place of residence" in the capital until the verdict, the appellate court said in a statement.

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has previously said that while Italy did not want to interfere with Hungary's judicial system, Salis's treatment seemed "inappropriate, not in tune with our legal culture", AFP reported.