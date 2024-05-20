Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Far-right parties "renaissance of our continent": Meloni



This year's European elections will be "decisive elections", Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Sunday via video link with a conference hosted by Spanish far-right party Vox in Madrid, Italian news agency Ansa reported.

"A change in Europe is possible if European conservatives are united. We are the engine of the renaissance of our continent," she said, adding that this would be the first time that "the outcome of the European elections could mark the end of unnatural and counterproductive majorities".

"The 2019-2024 European legislature was marked by the wrong priorities and strategies," she continued. "We want and can build a different and better European Union than the current one."

The European elections take place in Italy on 8th and 9th June, 2024.

Riot breaks out in Benevento prison

Tensions remained "very high" in southern Italy's Benevento prison where armed inmates injured two guards and destroyed part of the prison, the Sappe prison police union said on Sunday, Ansa reported.

"The situation is very serious", said Tiziana Guacci, secretary of the Sappe.

"We are receiving alarming signals from Benevento of growing tension... the prisoners on the fourth floor... have devastated the rotunda, computers, glass and everything there. At first sight, it would seem that they have taken colleagues hostage – two were taken to hospital. The situation is very critical and operators from the other police forces are also present on site," Guacci added.

"It seems clear to me that there is a need for immediate intervention on the part of the ministerial and regional bodies of the penitentiary administration to ensure order and safety in prison in Benevento by protecting the penitentiary police officers who serve there," said Guacci.

Iconic Italian DJ and singer Franchino dies at 71

Popular DJ and singer Franchino who revolutionised Italian clubbing with his 'storytelling disco' has died after a short illness at the age of 71, news agency Ansa reported.

Born in Sicily, he moved to Tuscany at 18 to start an apprenticeship as a hairdresser. He then began working in nightclubs and collaborating with well-known DJs, adding his voice to house and techno tracks.

He remained beloved by different generations, both in Italy and around the world, Ansa reported.