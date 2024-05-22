Americans in Italy: Culture shocks and citizenship application costs

Advertisement

Welcome to our regular look at everything you need to know about life in Italy for The Local’s readers from the US. This newsletter is published monthly and you can receive it directly to your inbox before we publish by going to newsletter preferences in ‘My Account’ or following the instructions in the newsletter box below.

Relocating to Italy is the fulfilment of a dream for many US nationals, but that doesn't mean such a big cross-border move doesn't come with some major cultural adjustments that can take a while to get used to.

One surprise for several of our US readers who moved to Italy was the difference in work culture and the Italian emphasis on downtime, from limited opening hours on Sundays to lengthy lunch breaks.

"Lunch is crazy. Everything shuts down, for like three hours. In New York City, we eat at our desk,” says Kathleen Canape, a Foligno resident by way of New York.

And Kathleen, who moved to Foligno two years ago after working in fashion and real estate Manhattan and Long Island, still finds it "wild" that some bills in Italy must be paid in person at a tobacco shop or the post office, rather than online.

‘Everything shuts down for hours’: Shocks Americans get when they first move to Italy

An ancestry-based or ius sanguinis application is the most straightforward path to Italian citizenship for many US nationals - but beyond the consular €300 fee, there are a range of other costs associated with the process.

The Local's readers who successfully applied told us they spent an average of $1,500-$3,000 between obtaining the required documentation, shipping and postage, and travel expenses, though fees can balloon with the involvement of lawyers and other professionals.

Advertisement

47-year-old Debi Holland in Chicago says she spent around $20,000 in total, with "the primary cost being the consultancy that helped with the paperwork" - though notes that she also spent a significant sum of money on travel to Italy in order to speed up the process.

Despite the extra expense, most respondents who paid for professional services said that they had a positive experience overall, and would advise others to do the same.

"The attorney I used was very good and made the process very smooth," says US resident Chris LaVigna, 60, who spent €3,700 on legal fees.

REVEALED: How much it really costs to get Italian citizenship via ancestry

How much will an Italian citizenship application set you back? Photo by LAURENT EMMANUEL / AFP.

What if you're not looking to become an Italian passport-holder, but just want to move to Italy as a US citizen?

The amount of money you'll need depends on the type of visa you're applying for, with some permits - like the elective residency visa or the digital nomad visa - requiring a minimum annual income.

And if you go for an investor visa, you'll need to be willing to make an investment of anywhere between €250,000 and €2 million in certain start ups, companies, charities or government bonds.

Advertisement

The good news is that the basic application costs tend to be fairly low, with consular fees for a long-stay visa application typically set at €116.

How much money do Americans need to become residents in Italy in 2024?

Have your say: If you'd like to share your opinion or tell us about an experience you've had while living in Italy, please leave a comment below this article or get in touch by email.

And if you have any advice for other American readers who are considering moving to Italy, or questions of your own, you can add them to our ongoing survey here.

Thanks for reading and please get in touch with us by email if you have any feedback on this newsletter.