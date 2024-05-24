Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Warning over latest building 'superbonus' crackdown



A planned further squeeze on Italy’s building superbonus may put homeowners and businesses at risk of default, warned Italian banking association ABI on Friday.

Parliament on Friday voted in favour of a decree containing further limits to the contested scheme, which ABI said would retroactively cut the amount of compensation available to some claimants, reported the Ansa news agency.

As a result, banks "will absolutely have to stop" buying superbonus tax credits, and “different ways must be found to animate the market, otherwise companies, condominiums and families can find themselves in trouble, in situations that lead them into default,” stated ABI president Antonio Patuelli.

Patuelli stressed the need to create an organisation able to purchase tax credits, as did political parties including Forza Italia, which asked the government to look at creating “a suitable instrument" for the purchase of credits which remain blocked.

Italy opposes use of weapons supplied to Ukraine in Russia

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Sunday reiterated her opposition to the use of weapons supplied to Ukraine on Russia soil, after the NATO chief reportedly suggested letting Kyiv strike targets beyond its border, AFP reported.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reportedly said that Ukraine's allies should consider letting it use NATO-supplied weapons to hit targets in Russia, rather than restricting use to Ukrainian territory.

"I don't know why Stoltenberg said such a thing, I think we have to be very careful," Meloni told Italian television, while adding that "I agree that NATO must remain firm, not give the signal that it is giving in."

Meloni’s co-deputy PM, Matteo Salvini slammed Stoltenberg's remarks, saying: "This gentleman either asks for forgiveness, rectifies his remarks or resigns," while her other co-deputy and foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, agreed "the military equipment sent by Italy" must "be used inside Ukraine".

Half of all Italians struggle with cost of living, study finds

Over half of the Italian population, 57 percent, have trouble making their salaries last until the end of the month, research institute Eurispes said in its 'Italy 2024 Report' published on May 24th.

Paying rent was a problem for 45.5 percent of households, while 32 percent had difficulties paying their mortgages and 33 percent struggled to find the money for bills according to the study, reported Ansa.

Some 32 percent said they needed to ask relatives for help in order to make ends meet, while 42 percent had to pay for purchases in instalments.

The report also found that 28 percent forgo medical treatment, dental work or check-ups because they cannot afford them, following recent reports that a rising number of people in Italy were taking out loans to cover healthcare costs.