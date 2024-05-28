Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Italy to publish long-planned speed-camera reform

A planned reform of rules on the positioning of speed cameras was to be published in Italy’s Official Gazette on Tuesday, with the new laws set to come into force 15 days after publication, according to Italian media reports.

Under the reform, decisions over the placement of speed cameras would shift from town hall authorities to local prefectures and would have to comply with a new set of rules, including a ban on speed cameras on urban roads with a 50-kilometre speed limit or lower.

Transport Minister Matteo Salvini has long been critical of the way local authorities manage speed cameras, saying that they “should not be placed everywhere just to harass workers and motorists” but only on “roads where the risk is higher”.

Italy is the European country with the highest number of speed cameras with some 11,130 devices. The 20 largest cities in the country collected a total of nearly 76 million euros from speeding fines alone in 2022, up by 61,7 percent compared to the previous year.

Taxi drivers plan 48-hour strike over cab industry reform

Taxi drivers on Monday announced they would stage a nationwide 48-hour strike next week, saying the government failed to respond to a 14-hour walkout staged last Tuesday, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

A joint statement released by some of Italy’s largest taxi unions on Monday said drivers “were forced to call another national strike” after receiving “no meeting request” following the previous protest.

Advertisement

Drivers staged a 14-hour walkout last Tuesday after talks over a planned industry reform aimed at reducing long-standing cab shortages around the country reached a dead end.

The planned reform, which is part of wider government efforts to boost public transport services ahead of the 2025 Jubilee Year, includes the issuance of new taxi licences and the creation of ride-hailing digital platforms – changes which taxi drivers have long opposed.

League calls for Muslim rites to be celebrated in Italian

Italy’s right-wing League party on Monday proposed an amendment which would make it mandatory for Muslim places of worship to celebrate rites in Italian, Ansa reported.

According to the party, which is a member of Italy’s ruling coalition, the amendment would thwart attempts at disseminating "extremist propaganda", and help prevent possible terror attacks on Italian soil.

Under the proposed measure, places of worship could face fines of up to 10,000 euros or, in some cases, be closed down altogether for not following the rule.

Advertisement

The leader of the Green-Left Alliance (Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra) in the lower house of parliament Filiberto Zaratti said that the amendment “sounds like a joke but is all true”, adding that League leaders “no longer know what to invent to foment division and hatred in our society".

Five-Star Movement calls on government to recognise Palestinian state

Left-wing opposition party Five-Star Movement on Monday filed a motion asking that the Italian government recognise Palestine as a state as Spain and Norway prepared to do so on Tuesday, Rai News reported.

The Five-Star Movement asked that the government support “Israel's withdrawal from occupied Palestinian territories” for the purposes of a “full recognition of the Palestinian state,” the motion read.

The motion also invited the government to “mobilise [...] for the immediate and unconditional release of all civilians held hostage”.

In early May, Italy abstained from voting in a UN General Assembly resolution that recognised Palestine as qualified to become a full member of the United Nations.