'Be respectful and don’t do your own paperwork': What I've learned from 45 years in Italy

If upon moving to Italy you find the house you've just purchased infested with rats and scorpions, you probably wouldn't want to stay very long.



But that’s precisely what happened to Norma, a British national originally from Liverpool, when she first upped sticks and moved to rural Umbria 45 years ago at the age of 31.

“It was quite terrifying,” she tells The Local. “There was no lighting, electricity or anything really. The full moon was out too, meaning I could see the silhouettes of the rats scurrying around.”

Norma is now well-known within her Umbrian community, as well as on social media, where she posts all about her life in Italy. She has even featured in British newspapers The Daily Mail and the Independent due to her age-defying looks and youthful attitude to life.

76-year-old Norma R Williams bought her first house in Italy 45 years ago. Credit: Norma R Williams.

Though it wasn't always plain sailing, over the years Norma has learned a thing or two about how to get the most out of life in Italy.

She says the adventure began when she bought the house from a friend: “While we were having dinner one night, he told us he was selling his place in Umbria.” Norma and her then-husband decided to buy the house “blindly” in celebration of a new job contract. The entire property cost her €10,000.

Norma had travelled extensively to Milan and Rome, but had never set foot in Umbria before purchasing her property. She says her Italian language skills were also almost zero when she first arrived.

“We were so hungry when we arrived in the town and we kept asking locals walking by for restaurant options, to which they responded “chiuso”, and I really wanted to know where this ‘chiuso’ was located.

“We searched all over for it,” she chuckles, admitting it took time to realise chiuso means closed in Italian.

When they eventually got to their new home, they found a “chained-up, rat-riddled hovel” with scorpions on the walls. To keep the rodents at bay, Norma put a circle of candles around her and her then-husband as she had seen people do in old cowboy films.

When she woke up the next morning however, she says she saw the place very differently.



“The light outside was amazing. The rickety terrace overlooked the mountains and valley below and I had never seen anything like this. It was better than a Michelangelo painting. I can see why he was so inspired by this area,” she adds.

Despite a "tumultuous" start to her life in Italy, Norma now runs a successful villa rental company. Credit: Norma R Williams

Norma ended up buying the house by herself, as her former husband disliked it, before moving back to London with the intention of doing the place up.



She returned more than a decade later after meeting her current husband, Laurie, with the couple living in Italy temporarily for four years before moving on a more permanent basis when Norma reached her 50th birthday.

Norma accidentally fell into her running now Umbria-wide rental business after someone begged her to rent out her apartment for the Spoleto Festival of Two Worlds.

She says: “We ignored all bureaucracy because it all seemed like double Dutch," she says. "In those days, ignorance was bliss. It was when we started our business that it became obvious that we must join the system. We employed a commercialista.”

Norma admits she still doesn’t understand Italian bureaucracy despite being here decades. One of her main issues, which took years to resolve, was being charged twice for bills because she had her tax code in her married name and her passport in her maiden name.

“Our advice to anyone contemplating a permanent move to Italy is don’t try to do anything bureaucratic yourself. Always pay a local professional expert to resolve problems for you.”

Norma has no regrets about moving here and considers the “plusses have always far outweighed the minuses”. Her work in the rental business, which she says doesn’t feel like work at all because she enjoys it, is one of the many reasons she decided to stay, as well as the community around her.

The medieval city of Spoleto, where Norma has settled. Photo by TIZIANA FABI / AFP.

"After 30 years of a tumultuous life in Italy we are very much part of our local community. We know everyone in this ancient city that predates Rome. And they know us. It’s been a huge privilege to have been accepted by locals whose families go back to the beginning of time. We are very happy here."

“Always be respectful to local people," she advises, "whether they are the road sweeper or the mayor, because most likely they are brothers. In Italy, 'knowing' someone is what oils the wheels.”

“It’s fundamentally a culture of give and take. So, when moving to Italy, be prepared to give of yourself in every way. And you will reap the benefits in shedloads!”

When asked if moving to Italy was ultimately the right decision for her, Norma responds: “It was a brilliant decision to move to Italy. I can understand why people who have children don't want to uproot. But if you don’t have them, just do things.

“Do things and see what happens.”