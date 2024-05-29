Nine unmissable events in Italy in summer 2024

Advertisement

Calcio Storico, Florence: June 1st-2nd, June 15th

Kicking off the summer is the annual Calcio Storico Fiorentino, or Florence's historic football tournament - a reenactment of a game played while Florence was under imperial siege.

Four local teams, each representing a different district of the city, battle it out to be crowned the champions.

The semi-finals take place in early June. The final match usually coincides with the feast day of the city's patron saint, John the Baptist, on June 24th, but has been brought forward this year due to local elections.

A costumed medieval parade will make its way through the city's streets from Piazza Santa Maria Novella to Piazza della Signoria at 3.45 on the day of the final, with the match to start at 6pm.

The Calcio Storico Fiorentino can be a raucous affair. Photo by TIZIANA FABI / AFP.

Arena Opera Festival, Verona: June 7th - September 7th

Every year the Verona Arena, an ancient Roman amphitheatre built in 30 AD, forms the backdrop to Italy's most celebrated summer opera festival.

The festival celebrated its centenary in 2023, one hundred years after the first performance of Aida was staged within its walls, and shows no signs of slowing down.

This season opera buffs will have the opportunity to see performances of The Barber of Seville, Carmen, Aida, La Bohème and Tosca, among other classics.

Luminara of San Ranieri, Pisa - June 16th

The Tuscan city of Pisa celebrates its patron saint's day by lighting up the city's buildings with a magical display made up of over 100,000 wax candles perched on wooden supports known as biancherie.

The evening is topped off with a fireworks show and is followed the next day with the Palio di San Ranieri, in which crews of rowers from the city's four districts race down the Arno and must climb a 10-metre pole to claim the winner's flag.

Buildings along the River Arno in Pisa are illuminated in the Luminara di San Ranieri. Photo by GIULIO NAPOLITANO / AFP.

Festival of Two Worlds, Spoleto: June 28th-July 14th

The 67th edition of the Festival dei Due Mondi or Two Worlds Festival in Spoleto, Umbria will feature the usual mix of dance, music, opera and theatre performances.

The festival was founded by the composer Gian Carlo Menotti in 1958 and was originally twinned with Charleston in South Carolina, with the intention of marrying the 'two worlds' of American and European culture.

Palio di Siena: July 2nd and August 16th

The Palio di Siena is one of the most popular horse races in the world, with Siena’s 17 contrade districts competing against each other via an intense race held in the city’s oval-shaped Piazza del Campo.

The race, first held in 1633, takes place twice a year in Siena on July 2nd and August 16th. The July palio is called Palio di Provenzano, whereas the August one is known as Palio dell’Assunta as a homage to the Assumption of Mary, celebrated by the Catholic Church on August 15th.

The Palio di Siena. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP.

A number of events are held in the three days preceding the race, including several trial runs and the momentous tratta (draw), where each competing contrada is assigned a horse.

Umbria Jazz Festival, Perugia: July 12th-21st

One of Europe's leading jazz festivals, Umbria Jazz has both a summer and a winter edition, with this year's summer festival set to run throughout the third week of July.

Lenny Kravitz, Thornetta Davis, Ray Gelato & The Giants, and Sammy Miller and the Congregation are some of the acts set to make an appearance in 2024.

Festa del Redentore, Venice: July 19th-21st

Venice's Festa del Redentore (Feast of the Redeemer), held on the third Saturday of July, commemorates the end of a plague that decimated Venice’s population, killing as many as 46,000 residents between 1575 and 1576.

A number of events take place on the weekdays preceding the feast itself, including the construction of a floating walkway connecting Venice to the nearby Giudecca island.

Celebrations traditionally kick off on Saturday afternoon, punctuated by a 40-minute fireworks display over the lagoon’s waters at 11.30pm.

A fireworks display during Venice's Festa del Redentore. Photo by Marco Chilese on Unsplash

Ferragosto, nationwide: August 15th

Ferragosto is by far Italy's biggest summer holiday, unofficially marking the peak of the Italian vacation season.

Celebrated on the same day as the Catholic holiday of the Assumption of Mary, Ferragosto in fact has pagan roots.

Its origins are in the Feriae Augusti, festivals introduced by Roman emperor Augustus in 18 BC to celebrate the harvest and give farmers a rest after the hard labour of the previous weeks.

Despite being one of Italy's most important holidays, Ferragosto is typically fairly low-key, with most Italians celebrating by taking off the week around the feast day and heading to the beach - however some towns stage a procession with a statue of the Virgin Mary carried through the streets or, in coastal villages, along the shoreline in a boat.

Notte della Taranta, Salento: August 24th

One of the most hotly-anticipated events of the Pugliese summer is the Notte della Taranta.

It's a night of high-energy pizzica, a folk dance said to originate from the legend that anyone bitten by a tarantula would have to dance in a frenzy for days to flush out the venom.

This year's edition, like those held in previous years, will take place in the town of Melpignano outside Lecce.