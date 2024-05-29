Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Italy's top story on Wednesday:

Pope Francis came under fire on Tuesday following reports that he used an anti-gay slur at a conference of Italian bishops last week.

According to leaks first published on gossip site Dagospia and later confirmed by national news outlets, the pope caused consternation by remarking during a debate on whether gay men should be admitted to the priesthood that there was "too much 'frociaggine'" in Catholic seminaries.

The Italian word 'frocio' is an offensive slur for a gay man.

The Vatican's press office on Tuesday afternoon issued an apology for the remarks, saying that the pope "never intended to offend or express himself in homophobic terms".

"There's not too much 'frociaggine', but too much homophobia," responded prominent centre-left MP and LGBT+ activist Alessandro Zan.

Salvini mocked for anti-EU campaign

Italy's Transport Minister and Deputy PM Matteo Salvini was mocked on social media on Monday after making an EU elections post criticising a directive his own government helped pass, Skytg24 reported.

An image posted to Salvini's instagram account shows a man struggling to drink from a plastic bottle with the cap still attached, alongside a caption promising 'MORE ITALY and less Europe' for those who vote for his League party in the upcoming European elections in June.

Post from Matteo Salvini's instagram account.

But critics were quick to point out that Italy voted in favour of the EU's tethered bottle caps directive in 2019, when the League was one of the main parties in power.

Italian senator Carlo Calenda of the liberal Azione party pointed out the inconsistency in a video posted to Twitter in which he demonstrated how to effectively drink from one of the bottles, accompanied by the hashtag #Salvini ce la puoi fare (#Salvini you can do it).

12 arrested for illegal waste dumping in Campania

Carabinieri police in Italy's southern Campania region issued 12 arrest warrants on Tuesday as part of a larger operation targeting illegal waste dumping.

The arrests formed part of an investigation into the illegal disposal of 1,000 tonnes of industrial waste at a facility outside Naples designed to process ordinary urban refuse, news agency Ansa reported.

The dumping caused damage that led to the plant's months-long closure and generated losses of around half a million euros for publicly-owned waste management company Sapna.

Police used methods including wiretaps to establish that managers of certain local waste collection companies, garbage truck drivers, and employees of the plant itself had conspired to carry out the fraud.

Woman dumps daughter on highway for bad Latin grade

An Italian woman who dumped her 16-year-old daughter on a major Rome highway for receiving a poor grade in Latin has been cited for alleged child abuse, Italian media reported on Tuesday.

Police on patrol found the girl walking on the side of the busy ring road around Rome and took her to a station, according to news agency AFP.

Italian newspapers reported that the girl had received grades of nine out of 10 in other classes, but had barely passed in Latin, receiving a five. She told officers that she and her mother had been arguing about the grade when her mother pulled over and told her to get out of the car.

Police cited the 40-year-old mother for suspected child abuse, referring the matter to juvenile court, according to reports cited by AFP.