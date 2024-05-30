MAP: The parts of Italy getting the most tourism in 2024

Advertisement

When Italy's tourist numbers returned to post-pandemic levels a couple of years ago, there was widespread relief - but the mood quickly soured, as locals complained of being pushed out of their homes to make way for holiday lets.

It's no secret that Italy has struggled to manage its tourist inflows in recent months, with some key hotspots becoming increasingly overwhelmed by visitors.

Now new findings from Rome-based research institute Demoskopika shed light on the most overtouristed parts of the country; and while some destinations come as no surprise, others are more unexpected.

According to Demoskopika's Comprehensive Tourist Overcrowding Index, Rimini - a seaside town in Emilia Romagna popular among Italian holidaymakers - is Italy's most overcrowded province, followed by Venice.

Bolzano, Trento and Verona, in northeast Italy, all have 'very high' levels of tourist overcrowding, along with Naples and Livorno on the Tuscan coastline.

Areas with 'high' levels of overcrowding include Milan, Florence and Rome, alongside Forlì-Cesena and Ravenna in Emilia Romagna, Grosseto in Tuscany, Savona, Imperia and La Spezia in Liguria, Aosta, and Verbano-Cusio-Ossola in Piedmont.

The parts of the country suffering the least from overtourism are concentrated in the south, with Benevento and Avellino in Campania, Rieti in southern Lazio, Reggio di Calabria, Isernia in Molise and Enna in Sicily at the bottom of the list.

Demoskopika’s overall index is based on five criteria: the number of tourists and hotels/holiday rentals per square mile; the ratio of tourists to residents; how booked up tourist accommodation is; and the share of municipal waste attributable to the tourism sector.

“Overtourism not only threatens the sustainability of our most beloved destinations, but also risks compromising the experience for visitors and the quality of life for residents, said Demoskopika President Raffaele Rio.

"It is essential to implement tourism management policies that include time and number limitations for accessing the most at-risk places, along with strategies to promote alternative destinations that are less well-known but equally rich in culture and beauty."

"It is time to act with awareness and responsibility, to ensure that tourism continues to be a source of cultural enrichment and economic development without becoming a burden for future generations."