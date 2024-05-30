Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Italy's top story on Wednesday:

Six hundred historic artworks were returned to Italy from the US on Tuesday, Italy's Carabinieri Command for the Protection of Cultural Heritage police force (TPC) said in a press release.

The artefacts, which have a total value of around €60 million and date from the 9th century BC to the 2nd century AD, had been stolen from churches, museums and graves over the centuries and sold on the black market, reported Skytg24.

The operation was a joint effort between the TPC, the New York District Attorney's Office and the US Homeland Security Investigations agency.

Italy's Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said it was a "beautiful day for the nation," adding that the antiquities' return would "allow us to heal many wounds that have opened over the years in the territories where they were stolen, depriving communities of important pieces of their identity."

Illegal practices cost Italian retailers over €38 billion in 2023

Illegal activities, from the sale of counterfeit products to cybercrime and shoplifting, cost Italian retailers an estimated €38.6 billion in 2023, according to a new report from business confederation Confcommercio.

One in four Italian consumers, or 24.2 percent, purchased a counterfeit product or illegal service last year, Confcommercio's research indicates.

The sale of counterfeit goods led to estimated total losses of €4.8 billion in 2023, while shoplifting cost shopkeepers €5.2 billion and cyber crime €3.8 billion.

More than one in three business owners feared becoming a victim of crime, with 30.4 percent worried about theft and 22.2 percent concerned about racketeering and loan sharks - a figure that rises to 25.6 percent in the south.

Italian MPs approve justice reform bill

Italy's lower house of parliament on Wednesday approved a bill aimed at formally separating the roles of judge and prosecutor, putting an end to the practice of switching between the two.

Under existing rules, Italy's public prosecutors and judges can choose to switch back and forth between the two roles multiple times (up to four) over the course of a person's career.

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini told reporters it was "another promise kept," Skytg24 reported.

Salvini had previously tried attempted to introduce the change via referendum in 2022, but the vote had Italy's worst-ever turnout, with just 20.9 percent of voters participating.

Heatwaves fuel rise of toxic sea worm in southern Italy

Rising temperatures in the Mediterranean have led to the rapid expansion of a dangerous sea worm that poses a threat to other marine creatures and humans, Italian news agency Ansa reported on Wednesday.

The bearded fireworm has toxic bristles that sting anything that comes into contact with them, causing pain, itching and numbness, researcher Michela D'Alessandro from the National Institute of Oceanography and Experimental Geophysics (OGS) told Ansa.

The "voracious" worm measures 20-30cm on average, but can reach up to 1 metre in length. It has no natural predators, and can regenerate if cut in half.

The species' prolific rise in the waters around Sicily, Calabria and Puglia has led OGS to launch a public awareness campaign aimed at informing locals and tourists of the threat.

"Twenty years ago you'd see a fireworm every so often, but for the past couple of years we've had to deal with them very frequently", said fisherman Carmelo Salmeri. "The fireworms eat fish on the hook; if it happens in the evening, we find skeletons in the morning."