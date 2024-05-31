Govt source says Italy considering 'reciprocal plan' to swap refugees with US

Advertisement

"A reciprocal plan is currently being studied, according to which the US would host refugees present in Libya who want to go to Europe," a source in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office said.

At the same time, "some European Mediterranean states would host a few dozen South American refugees", the source said.

The source was responding to a report by CBS News in the United States, which suggested that President Joe Biden's administration was also in talks with Greece.

CBS said refugees would be selected at immigration offices set up by the United States last year in four Latin American countries.

It said 500 people could be sent both to Italy and Greece, though the source in Meloni's office said that figure was "completely misleading".

Rome is looking to accept "about 20 Venezuelan refugees of Italian origin" who would be able to work in Italy, the source said.

The plan would be "very advantageous for Italy and the European states of first arrival", the source said, without elaborating.

A separate source at Italy's interior ministry said Rome would "never assent to the relocation of hundreds of people on its national territory in view of its already considerable efforts in receiving migrants".

In Athens, Greek migration minister Dimitris Kairidis dismissed the report.

"The CBS report is untrue. There is neither an agreement nor a request from the US to resettle legal immigrants in Greece," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Advertisement

More than 2.4 million migrants crossed the southern US border in 2023 alone, largely from Central America and Venezuela, as they flee poverty, violence and natural disasters exacerbated by climate change.

Meanwhile Italy is among the first ports of call for migrants crossing from North Africa into Europe, recording almost 160,000 irregular arrivals by boat across the central Mediterranean last year.

Meloni's government has made stopping irregular migration into Italy a priority.

It has sought to speed up asylum processing requests while signing new deals with departure countries.

It has also tried to deter migrants by setting up a new processing centre in Albania and limiting the activities of charities that operate rescue boats in the Mediterranean Sea.

Nearly 21,000 migrants have landed on Italy's shores so far this year, compared to more than 50,000 in the same period last year, according to government data.