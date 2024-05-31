Reader question: Can I drive a friend or relative's car in Italy?

Advertisement

Question: We live in Canada but also own a home in northern Italy. Our Italian relatives often tell us that we can use their cars any time, but we are afraid in case of an accident or damage.

Could we as non-residents be added to their car insurance as an extra driver?

In Italy, car insurance covers the vehicle rather than the driver, meaning that in principle anyone with a valid driving licence (including foreign licences recognised by Italy) can drive someone else's car with their permission.

There are, however, some restrictions that it's important to be aware of before jumping in your great aunt's Fiat 500 and puttering off down the Amalfi coast.

Italy's Codice della Strada, or Highway Code, says that if you're driving someone else's car for more than 30 consecutive days, they should notify the Civil Motorization Office (l'Ufficio di Motorizazzione Civile) to add your name to the vehicle registration certificate.

Though it's arguably hard to prove that someone's violated this rule, failing to follow it could get you stuck with a fine of between €727 to €3,629, so it's worth abiding by.

All cars in Italy must have third-party insurance, known as Responsabilità civile autoveicoli or RC Auto, which covers any bodily harm or property damage caused by the driver to other people, including the driver's own passengers.

Car insurance costs are high in Italy, and one way to get a lower premium is to buy insurance that only covers certain categories of drivers (e.g., those above the age of 26, or who've held a licence for a certain number of years) - so it's important to check that you're covered under the owner's insurance.

If you're worried about the risk to yourself or your friend's vehicle, you'll want to check that they have additional insurance on top of RC Auto, such as a polizza Infortuni conducente (driver accident coverage) or polizza cristalli (broken window coverage) - or see how much it would cost to add these on.

There are also restrictions on the type of vehicle a newly-qualified driver is allowed to drive in Italy, so if you haven't had your licence for long, you'll want to make sure it's valid for the specific car you're planning on borrowing.

Bear in mind that if you're visiting Italy as a tourist and have a non-EU/EEA licence, you'll need to apply for an International Driving Permit or get your licence officially translated for it to be valid.

And if you're in Italy for more than 12 months, you'll either need to apply to get your foreign licence converted (if your country has a reciprocal agreement with Italy), or pass an Italian driving test.

If you've considered all of these factors and still think it's a good idea, borrowing a friend or relative's car can be a cost-effective and convenient way to explore Italy without having to fork over hefty rental fees or risk getting stung with hidden costs.

Just make sure to familiarise yourself with some of the idiosyncrasies of Italian driving culture before setting off.