Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Italy's top story on Friday:

Almost one in ten Italian teenagers between the ages of 15 and 16 is living in poverty, according to a report released by Save the Children on Tuesday.

64.7 percent fear they won't be able to work their way towards a better living situation in the future, and one in four doesn't expect to finish school, compared to 8.9 percent of their peers.

37.7 percent of those living in poverty say their parents are worried about expenses often or all the time, and nine percent say they ask friends or family for help with money.

The findings show that a "long-term strategic plan and concrete investment to combat child poverty and restore confidence and aspirations to young people" is "indispensable", the organisation concluded.

More bad weather forecast for northern Italy

Rain, strong winds and storms were forecast for much of northern Italy on Friday, a continuation of Thursday's bad weather, according to weather site ilmeteo.it.

Lombardy and parts of northeast Italy, in particular lower Veneto and western Emilia Romagna, were expected to bear the brunt of the storms.

The Italian government's Civil Protection Department on Thursday issued a moderate 'orange' weather warning for parts of Veneto and Lombardy and a lower-level 'yellow' warning for Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Piedmont and Trentino Alto Adige for Friday morning.

The south and much of the centre of the country was expected to remain warm and sunny throughout the day.

25 percent of Italians smokers: Report

One in every four Italians aged 18-69 smokes, despite the country's total number of smokers having declined by six percent in the past 15 years, according to data released by Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS) on Thursday.

The figure rises among young people, with 30.2 percent of teens aged 14-17 saying they had smoked a cigarette, tobacco or an e-cigarette in the past 30 days.

Of the smokers in this age group, those using a combination of all three products rose from 32.7 percent to 62.4 percent between 2022 and 2024, with the average young person first being exposed to nicotine between the ages of 13 and 14.

The process of reducing the number of smokers in Italy "must be accelerated by focusing on prevention, which must start in schools," said ISS President Rocco Bellantone, quoted by news agency Ansa.