On the agenda: What's happening in Italy this week

Monday

Italy launches new car bonus

Italy’s government is set to launch a planned round of incentives for the purchase of low-emission vehicles on Monday, June 3rd.

The scheme, which is designed to boost the country’s electric car industry and tackle air pollution, offers discounts of up to 13,750 euros for motorists buying vehicles with CO2 emissions between 0 and 160 grams per kilometre.

First announced in early February, the bonus follows a series of similar discounts made available in 2022 and 2023 and is set to run with a fund of 950 million euros in total.

For detailed information on exactly which categories of vehicles the bonus will apply to and how much you can claim, see our guide.

Nationwide rail maintenance staff strike

Rail passengers in Italy may face delays or cancellations on Monday, June 3rd as track maintenance staff at Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI), which owns and manages all of Italy’s railway network, plan to take part in a 24-hour walkout.

The protest, which is backed by some of Italy’s largest trade unions, may impact both regional and long-distance services operated by state-owned Trenitalia, as well as trains from private operator Italo.

You can keep up with the latest updates in The Local's strike news section.

Wednesday

Nationwide taxi strike

Cab services around Italy may be significantly limited on Wednesday, June 5th and Thursday, June 6th as taxi drivers plan to strike from 8am to 10pm (for a total of 14 hours) on both days.

Taxi drivers pictured during a protest in Rome. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP

The walkout was called last Monday in protest against a planned reform of the taxi sector aimed at reducing long-standing cab shortages ahead of the 2025 Jubilee Year.

The reform includes the issuance of new taxi licences and the creation of ride-hailing digital platforms – changes that Italy’s cab drivers have long opposed.

Thursday

Start of school summer holidays

Children in Emilia Romagna, Marche and Aosta Valley will be the first to go on holiday this year as the 2023/2024 school year is set to end on Thursday, June 6th in those regions.

Pupils in other Italian regions will all follow suit over the following week, with kids in the autonomous Bolzano province being the last to go on their summer vacanze on Friday, June 14th.

Italian schools all start their summer break in the first half of June, but the exact dates vary from region to region and tend to change each year.

Friday

Verona's Arena Opera Festival begins

Verona’s Arena Opera Festival – one of the highlights of Italy’s cultural calendar every summer – will open on Friday, June 7th and run until September 7th.

Musicians pictured during a rehearsal before a concert at Verona's Arena. Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP

This season, opera buffs will have the opportunity to see performances of The Barber of Seville, Carmen, Aida, La Bohème and Tosca, among other classics, against the backdrop of Verona’s ancient Roman amphitheatre.

For detailed information on all scheduled events and tickets, see the festival's website.

Saturday

EU Parliament elections

Polling for the EU Parliament elections will take place on Saturday, June 8th and Sunday, June 9th in Italy.

Polling stations will be set up in the same places as for national and local elections – usually town halls, schools and leisure centres – though voters are advised to check their town hall's website or social channels for all the latest information.

Non-Italian citizens who are living in Italy can only vote if they have citizenship of an EU country. For example, Irish citizens living in Italy can vote in the European elections, whereas Brits, Americans, Canadians, Australians, etc. cannot.

Summer concerts at Pompeii amphitheatre

A total of ten concerts will take place in Pompeii's ancient Roman amphitheater over the summer, with a show from Italian artist Carmen Consoli opening the programme on Saturday, June 8th.

Born out of a partnership between Italy's culture ministry and local authorities, the Pompeii is Art festival will feature acts of the caliber of John Legend, Ludovico Einaudi and Il Volo over the summer.

Built around 70 BC, Pompeii’s amphitheatre is one of the oldest surviving Roman gladiator arenas in the world, predating Rome’s Colosseum by about 100 years. Believed to have originally held some 20,000 spectators, it seats around 12,000 today.

For further info on all dates and tickets, see Pompeii's website.