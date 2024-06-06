Where and how you can watch Euro 2024 matches in Italy

Advertisement

The 2024 edition of the European Football Championship will start on Friday, June 14th, with host team Germany set to take on Scotland in the opening match in Munich.

The remaining 50 matches will take place at one of 10 different stadiums across Germany over the following month, with the final set to be held in Berlin’s Olympiastadion on Sunday, July 14th.

The Italian national football team will make its debut in the tournament on Saturday, June 15th, with the Azzurri taking on Albania in the first round of group stage B.

Italy will then face Spain on Thursday, June 20th and Croatia on Monday, June 24th.

The Italian national team will arrive at the tournament as reigning champions after they lifted their second European title in July 2021 following a win on penalties against England.

Whether you’re an Italy tifoso, or support any of the other 23 teams taking part in the contest, how can you watch the games in Italy?

Television and streaming services

There are a number of options available, starting with watching the games on Italian TV or streaming services.

Italy’s public broadcaster Rai will air a total of 31 Euro 2024 matches, including all games played by Italy, some select group stage games and the full knockout stage.

The matches will be broadcast on Rai1, Rai2, or RaiSport (channel 58), with viewing being free of charge in all cases.

If you don’t have a television set in Italy but have an internet connection, you can also watch the games on Rai’s streaming platform RaiPlay, which can be accessed via this link or through the RaiPlay mobile app.

Once again, viewing will be free of charge, though you’ll be required to create your own RaiPlay account in order to start streaming.

If you’re looking for full coverage of the tournament, satellite TV broadcaster Sky Sport Italia will show all 51 matches, but you’ll have to subscribe to their services to watch the games.

The private broadcaster’s basic football package currently costs 14.90 euros a month plus installation costs.

Subscribers will also be able to watch all matches on streaming platform SkyGo.

Sports bars and fan zones

Euro tournaments aren’t just about football games. They’re also about sharing good and bad moments with other supporters and being part of a wider football community.

If you’d rather watch the games in the company of local fans or perhaps some of your fellow countrymen, your best bet would be to head down to your local sports bar.

There’ll be no shortage of venues broadcasting football matches in Italy, with even the smallest towns usually having at least one such venue.

People in some of Italy's major cities will also be able to watch the matches on big screens within dedicated fan zones.

For instance, authorities in Milan said earlier this week that they’ll set up a Euro 2024 fan zone in Piazza Duca D’Aosta (in front of the Stazione Centrale railway station), with the area set to be open every day from 2.30pm to 11.30pm.

Supporters of the Italian national football team sing the national anthem at the start of the EURO 2020 final. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

Smaller Italian cities don’t usually set up official fan zones for the early stages of the tournament, but tend to do so whenever la nazionale makes it to the later stages.

Full group stage schedule (Italian times)

June 14th

Group A: Germany - Scotland (Munich, 9pm)

June, 15th

A: Hungary - Switzerland (Cologne, 3pm)

B: Spain - Croatia (Berlin, 6pm)

B: Italy - Albania (Dortmund, 9pm)

June 16th

D: Poland - Netherlands (Hamburg, 3pm)

C: Slovenia - Denmark (Stuttgart, 6pm)

C: Serbia - England (Gelsenkirchen, 9pm)

June 17th

E: Romania - Ukraine (Munich, 3pm)

E: Belgium - Slovakia (Frankfurt, 6pm)

D: Austria - France (Düsseldorf, 9pm)

June 18th

F: Turkey - Georgia (Dortmund, 6pm)

F: Portugal - Czech Republic (Leipzig, 9pm)

June 19th

B: Croatia - Albania (Hamburg, 3pm)

A: Germany - Hungary (Stuttgart, 6pm)

A: Scotland - Switzerland (Cologne, 9pm)

June 20th

C: Slovenia - Serbia (Munich, 3pm)

C: Denmark - England (Frankfurt, 6pm)

B: Spain - Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 9pm)

June 21st

E: Slovakia - Ukraine (Düsseldorf, 3pm)

D: Poland - Austria (Berlin, 6pm)

D: Netherlands - France (Leipzig, 9pm)

June 22nd

F: Georgia-Czech Republic (Hamburg, 3pm)

F: Turkey - Portugal (Dortmund, 6pm)

E: Belgium - Romania (Cologne, 9pm)

June 23rd

A: Switzerland - Germany (Frankfurt, 9pm)

A: Scotland - Hungary (Stuttgart, 9pm)

June 24th

B: Croatia - Italy (Leipzig, 9pm)

B: Albania - Spain (Düsseldorf, 9pm)

June 25th

D: Netherlands - Austria (Berlin, 6pm)

D: France - Poland (Dortmund, 6pm)

C: England - Slovenia (Cologne, 9pm)

C: Denmark - Serbia (Munich, 9pm)

June 26th

E: Slovakia - Romania (Frankfurt, 6pm)

E: Ukraine - Belgium (Stuttgart, 6pm)

F: Czech Republic - Turkey (Hamburg, 9pm)

F: Georgia - Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, 9pm)