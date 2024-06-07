Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Italy's foreign minister warns of Russian influence risk in EU elections

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday that Russia is trying to influence the outcome of the European parliament elections as part of a “hybrid war” waged by Moscow following the invasion of Ukraine, Ansa reported.

"Putin is conducting a hybrid war and [...] trying to divide the West," Tajani said, but added that NATO’s unity was “not on the line” as members are “united in the defence of Ukraine".

Tajani also reiterated that the Italian government “want[s] peace” and will not allow Kyiv to use the weapons it provides to hit targets in Russian territory.

"We are in favour of Italian weapons being used only for defence within Ukrainian territory," he said.

Half of all Italians to forgo holiday this summer



One in two Italians will not be going on holiday this summer due to the high cost of air travel and beach rental services, and concerns over the international geopolitical situation, according to a survey from the Piepoli Institute quoted by Ansa on Thursday.

The survey also said that over half of Italians planning to go on holiday have already booked their trips, while some 43 percent said they’re waiting for last-minute bargain deals.

The results of the survey were an “alarm bell for consumers," according to Martina Donini, president of consumer association Udicon.

"Many will be forced to forgo their holidays due to economic difficulties, or, given the costs of airline tickets, to remain in Italy” she said, warning that increasing holiday costs “reduce the freedom of choice of citizens”.

Advertisement

Former Vatican employee arrested over stolen 17th-century manuscript

A former employee of the Fabric of Saint Peter, the Catholic institution responsible for the conservation of St. Peter's Basilica, was arrested on May 27th for allegedly trying to sell a stolen manuscript by Baroque artist Gian Lorenzo Bernini back to the Holy See, newspaper Domani reported on Thursday.

The report said that the suspect, Alfio Maria Daniele Pergolizzi, tried to sell Vatican authorities the manuscript, which contains details on the gilding of the Basilica’s canopy and dates back to the early 17th century, after allegedly stealing it at a previous date.

As of Thursday evening, it had not yet been established whether the manuscript was stolen from the Vatican or from a private collection.

Pergolizzi, a lecturer and art historian, was the institution’s communications chief from 1995 to 2011. He faces extortion and fraud charges, the report said.