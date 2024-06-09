On the agenda: What's happening in Italy this week

Advertisement

Monday

EU election results

The official results of the 2024 European Parliament elections are expected to be announced by the end of Monday, June 10th, though live seat projections should be available as early as Sunday evening.

A total of 720 members will be elected to the European Parliament as MEPs for a five-year mandate, with voters in Italy electing 76 seats (Italy’s the third most represented country after Germany and France).

Following the vote, the newly-elected MEPs will form political groups based on shared beliefs and affiliations.

READ ALSO: 10 things you should know about the European Parliamentary elections

The European People’s Party (EPP), the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) and the liberals of Renew Europe currently make up the parliamentary majority, but this may change after the elections, especially if right and far-right parties end up making significant gains as suggested by polls.

Thursday

G7 leaders meet in Puglia

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) – an intergovernmental political and economic forum consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK and US – will meet in Fasano, Puglia, on Thursday, June 13th for a three-day summit chaired by Italian PM Meloni.

Advertisement

According to a statement from the Italian government, G7 leaders will use the summit to reiterate their support for Ukraine, address de-escalation efforts for the Israel-Palestine conflict and draw up new partnerships with developing economies in Africa.

The event will also feature a conference on the challenges presented by artificial intelligence, with Pope Francis set to be among the participants.

Saturday

Italy takes on Albania in Euro 2024 debut

The Italian national football team will play its opening match in the 2024 European Championship against Albania on Saturday, June 15th.

Players of the Italian national football team sing the national anthem prior to a match against Venezuela. Photo by CLAUDIO VILLA / Getty Images via AFP

The game will be held at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund, with kickoff set for 9pm Italian time.

For info on how to watch the upcoming Euro 2024 matches in Italy, see our article.

Rome Pride celebrations

The 2024 edition of the annual Rome Pride will take place on Saturday, June 15th.

The event’s traditional parade will start in the central Piazza della Repubblica at 3pm and then head south towards this year’s Pride village, located right by the Baths of Caracalla.

Advertisement

The parade will be followed by a number of events, including live music shows, talks and film screenings.

It’s worth noting that the scheduled parade may result in road closures and changes to public transport routes during the day. See the Roma Mobilità website for all the relevant updates.

Calcio Storico final in Florence

The final act of Florence’s annual Calcio Storico (Historical Football) tournament – one of the most eagerly awaited events in the city’s sports calendar – will unfold in the central Piazza Santa Croce on Saturday, June 15th.

The tournament’s final match usually coincides with the feast day of the city's patron saint, John the Baptist, on June 24th, but was brought forward this year due to local elections.

The Calcio Storico is an early – and very violent – form of football, whose origins date back to the early 16th century.

Players pictured during a Calcio Storico match in Florence. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

Further details about the upcoming match can be found here.

Sunday

Nationwide rail staff strike

Train passengers in Italy may face delays or cancellations on Sunday, June 16th as staff at multiple rail operators, including Trenitalia and Trenord, plan to take part in a 23-hour walkout starting at 3am on Sunday and ending at 2am on Monday.

The planned protest is expected to affect all types of rail travel, from long-distance services to regional and local ones, with the overall level of disruption likely to vary by city and operator.

READ ALSO: Key dates: The transport strikes to expect in Italy in summer 2024

It’s currently unclear whether or not services from private operator Italo will be affected by the protest.

Keep up with the latest updates in The Local’s strike news section.