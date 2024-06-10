Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Protests in Naples over free beach access

The decision to introduce an online booking system to gain access to beaches in the Posillipo district of Naples sparked protests over the weekend, with growing anger about the lack of free beaches on parts of Italy's coastline.

"We are protesting against the unacceptable decision of the city administration to allow a limited number of bathers on the city's already few free beaches", Giuliano Esposito, an activist from the 'Mare Libero' protest group who had entered the beach without registering, told Austrian news broadcaster ORF on Sunday.

The new system means that anyone who has not reserved a place will not have access to the public beach. You have to reserve your spot the day before and can only make three bookings per week, and locals complained that spots are usually booked up within hours.

There were similar protests reported in Tuscany and Liguria. Italy is seeing increasing protests over the high percentage of beaches given over to privates beach clubs, which notoriously charge high prices for renting sunbeds and parasols.

Health ministry reiterates ban on breast implants for under-18s

Surgeons are prohibited from performing aesthetic breast implant surgery on a minor, according to a new circular from the health ministry, newswire ANSA reported.

Any doctor in breach of this ban will incur a fine of 20,000 euros and a three-month suspension, said the circular, which reiterates the provisions of law 86 from 2012.

Surgeons must also enter all clinical and demographic data in the regional register of breast implants, no later than three days from the date of surgery. Failure to do so incurs a fine of 500 to 5,000 euros.

Passengers stuck on train for five hours outside Brescia

Passengers were stuck on a train for five hours after their train broke down due to technical problems outside Brescia station on Saturday evening, Ansa reported

The train, which was travelling from Venice to Milan, came to a halt at 7pm, leaving passengers without electricity and air conditioning.

Another train arrived to rescue the passengers at 11pm, taking them to Milan Central Station.

Normal traffic had resumed on the high-speed line by 00:20.

'Sacred Heart' fires lit in South Tyrol

On Sunday, the 'Sacred Heart' fires were lit in the mountains in South Tyrol, a tradition which commemorates the 'Sacred Heart Vow' of 1796.

They pay tribute to that year when Tyrolean leaders pledged their commitment to the Sacred Heart of Jesus if they could be saved from invasion by Napoleon's France. When their troops emerged victorious, they lit fires on the mountains in tribute and thanks.

These fires are still lit every June as a sign of loyalty to Tyrolean ideals.

They're lit at dusk across the mountains, with many in the shape of crosses and hearts.