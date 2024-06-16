On the agenda: What's happening in Italy this week

Advertisement

Monday

Italy's property tax deadline

Homeowners will have until the end of Monday, June 17th, to pay the first instalment of Italy's property tax IMU (Imposta Municipale Unica, or Unified Municipal Tax).

The first IMU deadline normally falls on June 16th but it was moved to June 17th this year as June 16th is a Sunday.

IMU, whose exact amount varies by the type, value and location of a property, is not owed by all homeowners in Italy. To see whether or not the tax applies to you, see our article.

Tax return deadline for Americans living abroad

US nationals living outside the States, including in Italy, must file their annual federal income tax return by Monday, June 17th this year.

A closeup of an American 1040 income tax form. Photo by JOE RAEDLE / Getty Images via AFP

The standard deadline for American taxpayers living in the States is April 15th, but foreign residents are granted an automatic two-month extension to June 15th. As June 15th fell on a Saturday this year, the deadline was moved to the nearest following working day: June 17th.

READ ALSO: Do US nationals in Italy have to pay taxes twice?

Foreign residents who are unable to file their tax return by the automatic extension date can request an additional extension to October 15th.

Tuesday

Voter registration deadline for Brits

British nationals anywhere in the world have until 11.59pm British Summer Time on Tuesday, June 18th, to register to vote in the July 4th general election.

Most voters can register online, with the process taking around 5 minutes. If you previously were disbarred from voting due to the 15-year rule, you should register here.

READ ALSO: How Brits living in Europe can register to vote for UK election

If you live outside the UK, you'll also have to choose how you want to vote after registering. There are two options: a postal vote, where you're sent a ballot paper that will need to reach the polls by polling day, or a proxy vote, where a UK-based voter you trust can vote on your behalf.

The deadlines to choose your voting option can be found here.

Senate to vote on contested electoral reform bill

Italy’s upper house of parliament will vote on a controversial electoral reform bill on Tuesday after senators approved one of its key articles last Wednesday.

The reform, which proposes an overhaul of the current electoral system by allowing voters to directly elect the prime minister, is seen as necessary for Italy's political stability by PM Giorgia Meloni.

A view of Italy's upper house of parliament in November 2023. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

But critics have said that the proposed system isn't found in any other democratic nation in the world and would dangerously deplete the President of the Republic’s powers.

A constitutional reform in Italy must be approved by a two-thirds majority in both houses of parliament, or else be put to a referendum. Meloni's coalition currently lacks such a majority in both houses.

Opposition parties to stage Rome protest after parliament brawl

Italy’s opposition parties will stage a protest in Rome on Tuesday after a brawl in the lower house of parliament last Wednesday resulted in a Five-Star Movement MP being injured and needing medical attention.

The rally, which is backed by the Five-Star Movement, the Democratic Party, the Green-Left Alliance and More Europe, was called in response to "a climate of continuous intimidation" enforced by the ruling majority.

The protest was scheduled to take place in Rome’s Piazza Santissimi Apostoli at 5.30pm.

Thursday

Italy takes on Spain in second Euro 2024 match

The Italian national football team will face Spain in its second group stage match of the 2024 European Championship on Thursday, June 20th.

The game will be held at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen, with kickoff set for 9pm Italian time.

For details on how to watch Euro 2024 matches in Italy, see our guide.

Saturday

Venice Art Night

Venice will put on a full programme of cultural events and special evening openings on Saturday, June 22nd, as part of the 13th edition of the popular Art Night scheme.

From museums and galleries to palaces and art foundations, some 150 institutions around the city will keep their doors open to the public until late, with many offering free admission.

Tickets at select cinemas around the city will also be sold at a discounted price of 3 euros.

For more information on this year's programme, see the Venice Art Night website.