Italy's opposition parties unite for rally against controversial government reforms

Critics say the reforms would divide Italy between the wealthy north and poorer south, strip parliament of its powers and jeopardise the independence of the judiciary.

Around 2,000 people attended the protest, the first to bring together the leaders of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the Greens and Left Alliance (AVS).

The reforms include the election of the prime minister by popular vote, granting more autonomy from Rome for regions and a separation of the training, careers and status of judges and prosecutors.

Around 20 lawmakers brawled in parliament over the autonomy plan on June 13th, with some comparing the punch-up to the days of fascism.

An MS5 deputy was taken to hospital with injuries after being mobbed by members of the pro-autonomy Northern League.

Both the election and autonomy reforms took a concrete step forward after a Senate vote on Tuesday evening and an all-night session in the lower house that ended on Wednesday morning.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party has post-fascist roots, called the electoral reform "a first step forward in strengthening democracy" on social media network X.

La riforma sul Premierato passa in Senato. Un primo passo in avanti per rafforzare la democrazia, dare stabilità alle nostre Istituzioni, mettere fine ai giochi di palazzo e restituire ai cittadini il diritto di scegliere da chi essere governati. — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) June 18, 2024

The opposition sees the reform, which would entail altering Italy's constitution, as placing parliament under the control of Meloni's office.

Under the plan, a vote of no confidence in the prime minister would trigger the automatic dissolution of parliament.

"We will not allow the right to overturn the constitution," PD leader Elly Schlein told the rally, against a backdrop of Italian, PD and Palestinian flags.

The reform faces an uphill struggle to be written into the constitution.

Any revision must be adopted twice by both houses of parliament and with a minimum of three months between each vote.

If the last two votes fail to produce a two-thirds majority, a referendum must be held. The ruling coalition does not currently have the required votes to see their plans made law.