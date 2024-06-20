47 essential Italian words and phrases to know when watching the Euros

Advertisement

This year’s European championship is almost a week in. Teams from across the continent, including of course Euro 2020 champions Italy, are all playing for the cup in various stadiums around Germany.

Even if football is not your idea of fun or you don't support a European team, football is one of the most, if not the, most popular sport in Italy. Learning a few key words and phrases here and there to use with your Italian friends is one sure way to impress them.

Italians tend to take football very seriously, as shown by national team captain Gianluigi Donnarumma saying: “We are here to defend our title, we want to do the maximum to get into the finals again.”

The game

Football/soccer - il calcio

Match - la partita

First half - il primo tempo

Second half - il secondo tempo

Half time - l’intervallo

Overtime - il tempo supplementare

The team

The Italian national team - la nazionale italiana

Team - la squadra

Footballer/soccer player - il calciatore

Captain - il capitano

Defender - il difensore

Goalkeeper - il portiere

Striker - l’attaccante

Midfielder - il centrocampista

Left winger - l’ala sinistra

Right winger - l’ala destra

Substitute - il sostituto

Referee - l’arbitro

Coach - l’allenatore

The pitch and stadium

Pitch - il campo

Stadium - lo stadio

Football - il pallone

Flag - la bandierina

Penalty box - l’area di rigore

Goal - la porta

Fans - i tifosi

Yellow/red card - il cartellino giallo/rosso

The plays and passes

Foul - il fallo

Free kick - il calcio di punizione

Tackle - il contrasto

Header - il colpo di testa

Corner kick - il calcio d'angolo

Penalty shoot out - i rigori

Goal - il gol

Own goal - l’autogol

The results

Win - vincere

Lose - perdere

Draw - pareggiare

The terms

“What a save!” - “Che parata!”

“Penalty!” - “Rigore!”

“Offside!” - “Fuorigioco!”

“Who do you support?” - “Per chi tifi?”

“Chi gioca?” - “Who is playing?”

“Stai scherzando arbitro?!” - “Are you joking ref?!”

“What a goal!” - “Che gol”

“Come on!” - “Dai!”

“Come on you blues!” - “Forza gli Azzurri!”

Italy plays Spain tonight at 21.00. Find out where you can watch the match here.