On the agenda: What's happening in Italy this week
From patron saint celebrations in Florence and Rome to an income tax deadline, here’s what to expect in Italy this week.
Monday
Patron saint celebrations in Florence
Tuscany’s capital will celebrate its patron saint, John the Baptist, on Monday, June 24th.
The Festa di San Giovanni is a local holiday in Florence, meaning that many around the city will get the day off.
As is tradition, a number of cultural events and religious ceremonies will mark the festival, with the highlights of the day including a historical costume parade winding its way through the city centre, a live music concert on the Zecca Vecchia bank of the Arno river and a 40-minute firework show at 10pm.
Italy takes on Croatia in decisive Euro 2024 match
The Italian national football team will face Croatia in its last group stage match of Euro 2024 on Monday, June 24th.
After beating Albania 2-1 in their opening game, the Azzurri lost 1-0 to a dominant Spain side on Thursday and will now have to avoid defeat against Croatia to qualify for the knockout stage as group runners-up.
Players from Italy's national football team pictured during an international friendly match against Bosnia-Herzegovina in June 2024. Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP
The game will be held at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, with kickoff set for 9pm Italian time. For details on how to watch Euro 2024 matches in Italy, see our guide.
Wednesday
Deadline to apply for proxy vote in UK election
British nationals living outside the UK, including in Italy, have until 5pm British Summer Time on Wednesday, June 26th to apply to vote by proxy in the July 4th general election.
In order to complete your application you’ll need your National Insurance number or any other identity document, address and contact details of your proxy, and a photo of your handwritten signature.
Find further details on applying for a proxy vote on the UK government’s website.
24-hour public transport strike in Milan
Commuters in Milan may face delays and or cancellations on Wednesday, June 26th as staff at public transport operator ATM plan to strike for 24 hours.
The walkout is set to affect the normal operation of buses, trams and underground trains, but shouldn’t impact long-distance trains and taxi services.
READ ALSO: Key dates: The transport strikes to expect in Italy in summer 2024
A tram rides past a junction in downtown Milan. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP
ATM is expected to guarantee the operation of a number of minimum services (or servizi minimi) at peak commute hours on Wednesday. Details on these should become available closer to the date of the strike.
Keep up with the latest updates in The Local’s strike news section.
Friday
Two Worlds Festival in Spoleto
The popular Festival dei Due Mondi (or Two Worlds Festival) – a 17-day event featuring a full programme of music, opera and theatre performances – will return to Spoleto, in the central Umbria region, on Friday, June 28th.
The festival was founded by Italian composer Gian Carlo Menotti in 1958 and was originally twinned with the Spoleto Festival USA held in Charleston, South Carolina, with the intention of marrying the 'two worlds' of American and European culture.
READ ALSO: Nine unmissable events in Italy in summer 2024
For further info on all of this year’s scheduled events, see the festival’s website.
Saturday
Rome celebrates Saints Peter and Paul
Rome residents will celebrate local patron saints Peter and Paul on Saturday, June 29th.
Though the annual Festa dei Santi Pietro e Paolo is a local holiday in the capital, it won’t give residents an extra day off this year as it falls on a non-working day.
That said, the day will be marked by the usual mix of religious and secular celebrations, which will culminate in the traditional firework display over the Pincian Hill, in the northeastern quadrant of the city centre, in the evening.
Sunday
Irpef income tax deadline
The deadline for paying the first instalment of Italy's personal income tax Irpef falls on Sunday, June 30th this year.
Payment must be made through modello F24 (form F24). The Italian tax office offers guidance on how to fill out and submit the form, though this is currently only available in Italian.
The deadline for making the second payment falls on November 30th.
