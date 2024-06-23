On the agenda: What's happening in Italy this week

Advertisement

Monday

Patron saint celebrations in Florence

Tuscany’s capital will celebrate its patron saint, John the Baptist, on Monday, June 24th.

The Festa di San Giovanni is a local holiday in Florence, meaning that many around the city will get the day off.

As is tradition, a number of cultural events and religious ceremonies will mark the festival, with the highlights of the day including a historical costume parade winding its way through the city centre, a live music concert on the Zecca Vecchia bank of the Arno river and a 40-minute firework show at 10pm.

Italy takes on Croatia in decisive Euro 2024 match

The Italian national football team will face Croatia in its last group stage match of Euro 2024 on Monday, June 24th.

After beating Albania 2-1 in their opening game, the Azzurri lost 1-0 to a dominant Spain side on Thursday and will now have to avoid defeat against Croatia to qualify for the knockout stage as group runners-up.

Players from Italy's national football team pictured during an international friendly match against Bosnia-Herzegovina in June 2024. Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP

The game will be held at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, with kickoff set for 9pm Italian time. For details on how to watch Euro 2024 matches in Italy, see our guide.

Wednesday

Deadline to apply for proxy vote in UK election

British nationals living outside the UK, including in Italy, have until 5pm British Summer Time on Wednesday, June 26th to apply to vote by proxy in the July 4th general election.

In order to complete your application you’ll need your National Insurance number or any other identity document, address and contact details of your proxy, and a photo of your handwritten signature.

Find further details on applying for a proxy vote on the UK government’s website.

24-hour public transport strike in Milan

Commuters in Milan may face delays and or cancellations on Wednesday, June 26th as staff at public transport operator ATM plan to strike for 24 hours.

The walkout is set to affect the normal operation of buses, trams and underground trains, but shouldn’t impact long-distance trains and taxi services.

A tram rides past a junction in downtown Milan. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

ATM is expected to guarantee the operation of a number of minimum services (or servizi minimi) at peak commute hours on Wednesday. Details on these should become available closer to the date of the strike.

Keep up with the latest updates in The Local’s strike news section.

Friday

Two Worlds Festival in Spoleto

The popular Festival dei Due Mondi (or Two Worlds Festival) – a 17-day event featuring a full programme of music, opera and theatre performances – will return to Spoleto, in the central Umbria region, on Friday, June 28th.

The festival was founded by Italian composer Gian Carlo Menotti in 1958 and was originally twinned with the Spoleto Festival USA held in Charleston, South Carolina, with the intention of marrying the 'two worlds' of American and European culture.

For further info on all of this year’s scheduled events, see the festival’s website.

Saturday

Rome celebrates Saints Peter and Paul

Rome residents will celebrate local patron saints Peter and Paul on Saturday, June 29th.

Though the annual Festa dei Santi Pietro e Paolo is a local holiday in the capital, it won’t give residents an extra day off this year as it falls on a non-working day.

That said, the day will be marked by the usual mix of religious and secular celebrations, which will culminate in the traditional firework display over the Pincian Hill, in the northeastern quadrant of the city centre, in the evening.

Sunday

Irpef income tax deadline

The deadline for paying the first instalment of Italy's personal income tax Irpef falls on Sunday, June 30th this year.

Payment must be made through modello F24 (form F24). The Italian tax office offers guidance on how to fill out and submit the form, though this is currently only available in Italian.

The deadline for making the second payment falls on November 30th.