Italian word of the day: 'Rimorchiare'

If you've ever studied for your foglio rosa (provisional driver's licence) exam in Italy, you're sure to have come across the word rimorchio (trailer).



Theory test T/F Theory test T/F question : 'The width of the trailer must never exceed that of the vehicle pulling it.'

Credo che dovremo noleggiare un rimorchio per trasportare tutta la merce.

I think we might need to rent a trailer to transport all the goods.

And rimorchiare, along with the more formal trainare, means to haul or tow.

La barca è stata rimorchiata a riva.

The boat was towed to shore.

But rimorchiare isn't just used to talk about vehicles... it also means to pick/chat someone up or hook up with them.

Sono usciti per rimorchiare.

They've gone out on the pull.

Se n'è appena andata con un tipo che ha rimorchiato.

She just left with some guy she picked up.

A rimorchiatore is a tugboat, but can also mean a player/persistent flirt, and rimorchione/a also describes someone who's constantly chatting people up.

In some parts of the country, meanwhile, you might hear someone described as a provolone - a big tryhard or wannabe player.

That's a wordplay based on the reflexive verb provarci, meaning 'to try it on with', and the famous Italian cheese.

È un gran provolone ma non riesce mai a rimorchiare.

He's a real tryhard but he never manages to pull.

