Florence elects first woman mayor after runoff elections
The Italian city of Florence, a leftist bastion, on Monday elected its first woman mayor as Sara Funaro easily defeated the right-wing ex-director of the prestigious Uffizi Galleries.
Funaro, a local councillor with the centre-left Democratic Party, won 60 percent of the vote in a second round run-off against German-born art historian Eike Schmidt, official results showed.
Schmidt, a political novice known for his successful revamp of the Uffizi Galleries during eight years as director, was backed by far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition government.
If elected, he would have been the first right-wing politician to lead the historically liberal city. But it was not to be.
Funaro, 48, has been a city counsellor since 2014 in the administration of outgoing mayor Dario Nardella, charged with welfare, health care, immigration and teaching.
A psychologist by training, she dedicated her victory to her grandfather Piero Bargellini, a venerable figure in Florence known as the "Flood Mayor" for directing emergency and recovery efforts during the catastrophic 1966 flood.
