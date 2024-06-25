Advertisement

Florence elects first woman mayor after runoff elections

Published: 25 Jun, 2024 CET. Updated: Tue 25 Jun 2024 09:16 CET
Florence elected its first woman mayor, Sara Funaro, on Monday. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP.

The Italian city of Florence, a leftist bastion, on Monday elected its first woman mayor as Sara Funaro easily defeated the right-wing ex-director of the prestigious Uffizi Galleries.

Funaro, a local councillor with the centre-left Democratic Party, won 60 percent of the vote in a second round run-off against German-born art historian Eike Schmidt, official results showed.

Schmidt, a political novice known for his successful revamp of the Uffizi Galleries during eight years as director, was backed by far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition government.

If elected, he would have been the first right-wing politician to lead the historically liberal city. But it was not to be.

Funaro, 48, has been a city counsellor since 2014 in the administration of outgoing mayor Dario Nardella, charged with welfare, health care, immigration and teaching.

A psychologist by training, she dedicated her victory to her grandfather Piero Bargellini, a venerable figure in Florence known as the "Flood Mayor" for directing emergency and recovery efforts during the catastrophic 1966 flood.

