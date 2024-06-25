Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Italy's top story on Tuesday:

Satnam Singh, a 31-year-old Sikh labourer left for dead by his Italian employer after his arm was sliced off by farm machinery, could have been saved had he received prompt medical attention, an initial autopsy report found on Monday.

Singh, who was working without legal papers, was dumped outside his home after the incident, leaving his family to make an emergency call. The report shows he later died in hospital from massive haemorrhaging, according to Skytg24.

The death of the agricultural worker spurred public outrage at the exploitation of migrants in Italy and calls for action to root out gangmastering, which is rife in Italy, news agency Ansa reported.

Italy's Labour Minister Marina Calderone said on Friday it was "everybody's aim to declare war on gangmastering."

39 percent of Italians pirated content in 2023

39 percent of Italians pirated at least one piece of audio or visual content in 2023, according to the results of a survey published by research group Ipsos on Monday.

Piracy caused estimated losses to the Italian economy of an estimated €2 billion in turnover last year, putting a dent of around €821 million in the country's GDP, the report said.

While high, the overall figure was three percentage points down on last year. Films were the most popular pirated content, while the illegal viewing of TV shows dropped by 14 percent between 2022 and 2023.

The average person who commits piracy in Italy is under the age of 35, has a higher educational level than most adults, and is based in the south of the country or its islands, the survey found.

Italian teen stabbed to death in drug dispute

Italian police on Monday were investigating the the killing of a teen stabbed to death in a park in the Italian coastal town of Pescara, according to La Repubblica newspaper.

The 17-year-old's body was found in the city's Baden Powell park on Sunday evening. The suspected killers, also minors, are the sons of a prominent local lawyer and police commander.

The apparent motive for the attack was an unpaid drug debt of a couple of hundred euros owed by the victim, according to reports.

"The murder of a very young man, which apparently occurred at the hands of other young people, leaves us dismayed and speechless," Pescara Mayor Carlo Masci said in a statement on Monday.

"My embrace goes out to the victim's family and friends, and my thoughts also go out to the families of those implicated in the murder, who have been shattered by such a terrible event."

Rain and storms forecast for northern Italy

The arrival of a low-pressure system from the North Atlantic was expected to bring cool temperatures, rain and storms to the centre-north of Italy towards the start of this week, La Repubblica newspaper reported on Monday.

Italy's Civil Protection Department issued adverse weather warnings for Tuesday to 10 regions, including Emilia Romagna, Veneto, Basilicata, Lombardy, Marche, Puglia, Sicily, Tuscany, Umbria, and Piedmont.

Parts of the country were already receiving large quantities of rain by the end of the weekend: a video published to the Corriere della Sera news site on Sunday showed a flooded Lake Garda in the town of Lazise, where water levels were reportedly at their highest since 1977.

The abrupt change in weather conditions comes days after Italy's first heatwave of the summer, with highs of over 40°C recorded in parts of the country.