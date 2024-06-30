On the agenda: What's happening in Italy this week

Advertisement

Monday

Rome transport fares go up

The cost of a standard 100-minute ticket for Rome's public transport network is set to jump from €1.50 to €2 from Monday, July 1st.

A day pass will go from €7 to €9.30, a two-day ticket from €12.50 to €16.70, a 72-hour ticket from €18 to €24, and a weekly ticket from €24 to €32.

Deadline to switch energy supplier

Customers on certain types of Italian electricity contracts have until Monday, July 1st, to switch to a new provider or contract of their choice.

Italy’s mercato tutelato, or ‘protected market’ contracts based on state-controlled tariffs are being phased out this year under an EU push to liberalise the Italian energy market, meaning customers on this type of contract are being asked to choose a mercato libero, or ‘free market’ contract instead.

Those who don’t make the switch will be automatically assigned to a new supplier and placed under a three-year ‘gradual protection contract’ (or servizio a tutele graduali).

Tuesday

Storms forecast as heatwave breaks

After another hot weekend, with temperatures of up to 40C expected in southern and central Italy, many parts of the country can expect a stormy start to the week as the heatwave breaks.

Heavy rain and storms are expected between Monday and Tuesday in the north of the country, particularly in the regions of Lombardy, Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia, according to the latest forecasts from Italian weather website Ilmeteo.it.

The unsettled weather will then move down towards the centre-south of the country throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday, forecasters say.

Friday

Airport staff strike

Airport baggage and cargo handling staff strikes on Friday, July 5th, are set to affect Italian airports including Milan Linate, Milan Malpensa, Venice Marco Polo, and Bologna's Guglielmo Marconi.

Handlers at Milan Linate and Milan Malpensa plan to strike for 24 hours, while staff at other affected airports are expected to strike from 1pm to 5pm.

The extent of the strike action and its likely impact on passengers is not yet known. Check The Local's strike news section for the latest updates.

Saturday

Train strike

A 24-hour national train strike is planned to start at 9pm on Saturday, July 6th, lasting until to 9pm on Sunday, July 7th.

The protest is set to affect all types of rail travel, from long-distance services to regional and local ones.

The level of disruption will vary by city and operator. See more details here.

Summer sales

This year’s summer sales will start on Saturday, July 6th, in all Italian regions except the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano.

Italy has two major government-regulated sales seasons in summer and winter, with retailers usually applying discounts from 20 to 50 percent or more.