Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Evacuations continue in Valle d’Aosta region after flash flooding

Evacuation efforts continued in the town of Cogne, in Italy’s northwestern Valle d’Aosta region, on Monday after flash floods and mud landslides triggered the emergency evacuation of around 500 people on Sunday, Ansa reported.

Local authorities said they were working on evacuating a further 500 people in the area as flood waters continued to block access to the town and prevent water supply to houses.

Cogne officials said it may take operators several weeks to clear the main local road and restore access to residential areas, while the water supply network was undergoing major repair work on Monday.

Besides Valle d’Aosta, the neighbouring Piedmont region was also hit by severe flash flooding over the weekend.

Piedmont’s president Alberto Cirio said Civil Protection officials were carrying out site inspections on Monday to assess the extent of damage to property and infrastructure.

2.3m people in Italy have suffered sexual harassment at work, new report finds

Around 2.3 million people aged between 15 and 70 in Italy have experienced some form of sexual harassment at work at least once in their lives, a report from Italy’s national statistics agency Istat said on Monday.

Istat said over 80 percent of the victims (around 1.9 million) were women, meaning that 13.5 percent of the total number of women aged between 15 and 70 in Italy have suffered workplace harassment at least once.

The report added that nearly 300,000 women in Italy have been victims of sexual blackmail at work.

Cases of sexual harassment were more frequent among women aged 15 to 24, with nearly one in four being victim of harassment at least once.

Italy seizes six tonnes of drug 'precursors' from China in record haul

Italian authorities on Monday announced the seizure of more than six tonnes of chemicals of Chinese origin allegedly intended to produce illegal drugs, AFP reported.

Italy's financial police said two shipments with a combined worth of more than 630 million euros contained enough "drug precursors" to produce more than 63 million tablets of MDMA (a synthetic drug also known as ecstasy) – a number sufficient to "flood" the European market, according to police.

"It's an exceptional seizure," financial police lieutenant Gina Caggiano told AFP.

To date, "there hasn't been a seizure of 'precursors' of this size in an airport," she added.

Two Chinese nationals were arrested in the Netherlands while an investigation was opened into an Italian businessman based in Milan as part of a two-year investigation carried out with European judicial agency Eurojust, Italian police said in a statement.

PM Meloni says far-right 'demonisation' is losing momentum

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni said on Monday that the "constant attempt to demonise" far-right voters was losing momentum following the strong showing of France's National Rally party in the first-round legislative elections, AFP reported.

"The constant attempt to demonise and corner people who don't vote for the left […] is a trick that fewer and fewer people fall for," Meloni told the Adnkronos news agency in her first comments following the French first-round results on Sunday.

Meloni – the most right-wing Italian leader since World War II – congratulated Marine Le Pen’s far-right party after it captured 33.4 percent of votes in the first round of the high-stakes elections.

"On a political level, I congratulate the National Rally and its allies for their clear success in the first round," Meloni said, noting that Le Pen's party had also managed to find allies within the conservative Republicans party.