Explained: What to do if you leave your belongings on a train in Italy

We’ve all done it. You get home, or to your hotel or office to realise that, when you got off the train, you forgot to pick up your wallet, laptop, or tablet or sometimes even items of luggage.

Or - every parent's nightmare - one of your children has left behind their beloved cuddly toy, and only realises as the train you’ve just got off leaves the station.

The good news is that all is not, necessarily, lost.

The first step is to report the missing item. Italy has two national train companies, state-owned operator Trenitalia and private long-distance operator Italo, and each has its own system for reporting and retrieving lost luggage.

Trenitalia

Trenitalia offers a fairly comprehensive lost luggage service for customers travelling on its Freccia and Intercity long-distance trains.

Its lost property depots are open from early morning until mid-evening every day at major train stations in cities including Rome, Milan, Venice, Florence, Bologna, Naples, Palermo, Bari, Genoa, Turin and Verona.

The sooner you report an item as lost, the better; if you realise that you've left a bag on the train while still at the station, go straight to one of Trenitalia's customer service booths so they can contact staff on board and arrange for you to be reunited with your property.

To report a lost item further down the line, you'll need to create an account on Trenitalia's FindMyLost website, which allows you to search for your lost luggage in the system and activate an alert in case an item matching your description is listed.

When your item has been found, you can go to the station where it is stored or have it sent to your home address, subject to a shipping charge.

You can also use the system to report someone else's lost item that you've found.

Note that you only have 15 days to reclaim your lost property once it's been handed in - after this point, it will be handed over to town authorities at the train's the final destination and will no longer be available.

Trenitalia also insurance for theft of luggage and valuables of up to €300 per item bag stored in the designated luggage racks, up to a limit of €600 per person.

Regional trains

Trenitalia also runs Italy's regional train network of stopping trains that go to smaller towns and cities, the treni regionali.

If you leave something on one of these trains, you have fewer options: passengers are advised to speak to customer care representatives at the station or call the toll-free number (+39) 800 89 20 21.

Alternatively, you can contact the team by sending a message on Instagram @trenitaliaregionale or Facebook @ilregionaleditrenitalia.

You'll want to have your ticket number and travel details on hand when making the report.

Italo

Italo's lost property service is less comprehensive than Trenitalia's, making it the target of a number of customer complaints over the years.

Its website directs passengers to its own FindMyLost platform, where you can also report both lost and found baggage in much the same way as the Trenitalia portal.

The company does not operate lost property depots at train stations and does not provide coverage for stolen items.

You can contact Italo's customer assistance services on the toll number (+39) 892020.