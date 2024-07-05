Italy's Stromboli volcano on maximum alert for eruption risk

Advertisement

The decision was made following a meeting between Sicily's Civil Protection Department and local competence centers in light of "rapid developments" concerning the volcano, the department said in a website update.

Lava spills spreading "several hundred metres into the sea" had generated a two-kilometre high plume of smoke, Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) said in a press release published on Thursday evening.

The INGV's Etnean Observatory reported "effusive activity" from a vent 700m above sea level, while "the seismic signal has remained at a very high level," it said.

Aerial of the volcano published by Italy's fire service on Thursday showed a giant ash cloud that appeared to rise out of the sea.

The Civil Protection Department late on Thursday triggered a 'pre-alarm operational phase' on the basis of hazard assessments from the INGV as well as the CNR Institute for the Electromagnetic Survey of the Atmosphere and other research institutes, it said.

Members of its operational committee convened at 9am on Friday "to coordinate and organise prevention, monitoring and protection actions for the island's population," it said in a post on X.

The mayor of the neighbouring island of Lipari, who also oversees Stromboli's small population, was reportedly being kept updated and had put in place precautionary measures aimed at protecting the island's inhabitants.

The island of Stromboli, 12 square kilometres in area and 924 metres high, is just the top of a volcano that is largely underwater and that attracts crowds of tourists from early spring each year.

The volcano is one of the most active on the planet, and has been erupting almost continuously for the past 90 years. It is one of few in the world with almost continuous activity, according to INGV.

The volcano last erupted in 2022, with no casualties. A 2019 eruption resulted in the death of a 35-year-old hiker from Messina.

Before 2019, Stromboli erupted in 2014, 2013, 2007, 2003 and 2002.