Inside Italy: The truth about Italy’s soaring flight prices and a bottle cap dispute

Italy’s Panorama Turismo-Mare tourism observatory estimated last week that a holiday in Italy is nearly eight percent more expensive this summer compared to last year, with the trend being driven by a hike in the cost of flights.

According to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, the average price of a summer flight between Italy and the rest of Europe is currently up by seven percent compared to 2023, whereas domestic flight costs have increased by as much as 21 percent. This is in stark contrast with the downward trend of ticket prices across the rest of the bloc.

Industry sources in Italy have so far attributed the price increase to high demand amid a post-pandemic tourism boom and aircraft supply chain issues, but it’s hard to grasp why these industry-wide issues would be disproportionately affecting Italy.

Carmelo Calì, the vice president of consumer watchdog Confconsumatori, recently told online publication Il Salvagente the real answer lies in the fact that in Italy “companies often find themselves operating at airports practically alone".

The lack of healthy competition in the Italian market has been a point of contention for years.

Last summer, Italy's Price Surveillance Guarantor opened a probe into seven airlines operating in Italy amid concerns they had used their dominant position to impose price increases of up to 40 percent.

But the investigation ran aground after a fierce pushback from carriers as Italian authorities were once again accused of failing to protect passengers’ interests against air travel behemoths.

Yet, this may come as little surprise in a country that has for years resisted calls to open up its transport sector to new players, with decades-long cab shortages being among the most glaring consequences.

Bottle cap controversy

A new requirement for a tethered design for caps on plastic bottles officially came into force in the EU on Wednesday under plans to reduce plastic pollution across the bloc.

The new design is straightforward: instead of caps screwing fully off, there are extra strips of plastic connecting the cap to the bottle to keep it from easily coming off and being discarded in nature.

Mere hours after coming into effect, the measure caused a stir among the ranks of Italy’s right-wing parties.

Former Rome mayor Gianni Alemanno led the charge, branding the rule “a waste of time” and cutting a cap off a water bottle in a viral twitter video to symbolically “cut ties with Europe”.

But as Alemanno’s footage inspired countless reactions on Italian social media, supporters of the measure pointed to Italy’s long-standing plastic waste problem.

Italy, which is the biggest consumer of bottled water in Europe, collectively gets through around 11 billion plastic bottles every year, 60 percent of which are not recycled.

And plastic caps are the third most common type of plastic waste on Italian beaches, with an average of 47 caps found every 100 metres of linear shoreline according to environmental association Legambiente.

Plastic caps are regarded by experts as posing a major danger to marine wildlife, and take up to 1,000 years to biodegrade.

Sunak offers Meloni a taste of 'Yorkshire nightlife’

Outgoing British premier Rishi Sunak’s admiration for Italian PM Giorgia Meloni is no secret.

But after warmly greeting Meloni like the best of old pals and praising her as “fantastic” during a G7 summit in Puglia last month, Sunak doubled down on his keenness for Italy’s premier on Tuesday.

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni welcomes British premier Rishi Sunak at Palazzo Chigi in Rome in December 2023. Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP

When asked about his favourite night out in his constituency in a Q&A with British news outlet Metro, Sunak said it was “going to the Everyman cinema in Northallerton”.

Then, after being asked which politician from a different party he’d like to take on that night out, he said: “I’d like to show my friend Giorgia Meloni that the Yorkshire nightlife and beautiful scenery can rival the show she put on for us in Puglia recently.”

Sunak’s public display of affection for Meloni didn’t go unnoticed by the Italian media, with several outlets expressing puzzlement over his words.

“What got into Rishi Sunak’s head?” wondered Italian online publication MowMag, which also pondered whether the outgoing premier may “have a thing for” Meloni.

We’ll likely never know exactly what Sunak meant by the comment, or if he meant anything by it at all, but it seems it will put previous doubts about the pair’s friendship possibly cooling off to rest – at least for a while.

