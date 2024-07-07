On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Advertisement

Monday

Charging station ‘bonus’ for electric car owners

A new government incentive offering electric car owners in Italy an 80-percent discount on the purchase and installation costs of vehicle charging stations will become available from midday on Monday, July 8th.

The discount will be available to private motorists residing in Italy as well as apartment buildings.

The maximum claimable discount will stand at 1,500 euros for private motorists and at 8,000 euros for apartment buildings.

All requests must be submitted on the following online platform.

Free film festival in Rome

Free film festival Quo Vadis? (‘Where are you going?’ in Latin) will return to Rome’s Temple of Venus and Roma, right by the Colosseum, from Monday, July 8th to Wednesday, July 17th

Born out of a partnership between city authorities and Italy’s national film archive, the festival will feature blockbusters such as Ridley Scott's Gladiator and William Wyler's Roman Holiday as well as Italian classics including La Grande Bellezza by Paolo Sorrentino.

All films will be shown in their original version with Italian subtitles, or English subtitles for films in Italian. Admission is free of charge, but advance booking is recommended.

Tuesday

Rome taxi drivers call off 24-hour strike

Taxi drivers in Rome have called off a 24-hour strike planned for Tuesday, city hall authorities said in a statement on Monday.

The statement didn’t provide any explanation behind the decision, but said a sit-in protest taking place in front of Rome’s transport department offices would go ahead as planned on Tuesday morning.

Taxi drivers pictured during a protest in Rome. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP

The walkout was called last Thursday in protest against local authorities’ plans to issue 1,000 new taxi licences to resolve long-standing cab shortages ahead of the 2025 Jubilee.

People in the capital have long reported long queues and lengthy waiting times when trying to hail a ride, with tens of thousands of 'unresolved calls' – that is people who try and fail to book a taxi – recorded every month, according to a report from newspaper Il Corriere della Sera.

Thursday

Amalfi Coast gets new airport

The Salerno Costa d’Amalfi Airport is scheduled to start welcoming commercial passengers from Thursday, July 11th, having undergone major renovation works over the last few years.

The opening is hoped to help relieve pressure on Naples’ busy Capodichino International Airport, which had a record 12.4 million passengers in 2023.

The small airport, which has existed for almost 100 years but has until now been mainly used for military and private flights, is 45 kilometres (28 miles) south-east of the town of Amalfi and is expected to be an easier access point for visitors.

Sunday

Venice’s entry fee trial ends

Venice’s entry fee trial, under which day trippers (or turisti giornalieri) have been asked to pay a five-euro charge to access the city’s historic centre on weekends, will end on Sunday, July 14th.

The controversial ticketing system is set to become fully operative in 2025, but Venice authorities haven’t yet given any details as to exactly when that will happen.

Venice's entry fee trial ends on Sunday, July 14th. Photo by ANDREA PATTARO / AFP.

The scheme's trial period started on April 25th as part of plans from local authorities to regulate crowds and lessen the impact of mass tourism on the city's fragile infrastructure.

The entry fee system generated 1.24 million euros in revenue over the first 15 days of enforcement.

Euro 2024 final

The final act of Euro 2024 will unfold at Berlin’s Olympiastadion on Sunday, July 14th.

Football fans in Italy will be able to watch the match for free on state broadcaster Rai’s Rai1 channel or on their streaming platform RaiPlay.

Kickoff's set for 9pm Italian time.