Italian domestic flights to Sicily and Sardinia soar to €400 a ticket

Fares for domestic flights between mainland Italy and the islands of Sicily and Sardinia have hit record highs this summer, soaring to €400 for a return ticket in some cases, according to a recent study.

Tickets to and from Italy's major islands cost an average of 20 percent more than this time last year, a report by consumer watchdog Adiconsum Sardegna found - more than flights to Greece, Albania or Spain.

Return fares to Sardinia for the week of August 17th-24th, around Italy's Ferragosto peak holiday season, started at around €300 from most airports: €384 from Turin-Olbia, €328 Venice-Olbia, and €287 Naples-Alghero.

Flights leaving from Rome were more economical, starting at closer to €100, but only at the least popular times of day (for example, €147 for a flight leaving Rome's Fiumicino airport at 10pm and returning from Olbia at 6am).

"If you also consider the rising price of accommodation and the higher cost of living," said Adoconsum Sardegna's President Giorgio Vargiu, Sardinia is "increasingly a destination reserved for the lucky few and the rich".

Tickets to and from Sicily were slightly cheaper, but still significantly above seasonal averages, with return flights to and from Turin, Florence and Catania costing around €264 a ticket.

Under a scheme running until the end of 2024, residents of Sicily are entitled to a discount of between 25 and 50 percent on flights to and from mainland Italy.

Under a different regional scheme, some categories of Sardinia resident may also claim a small discount of between €25 and €75.

The high price of Italy's domestic flights has long been a source of discontent for Italians, with consumer watchdogs arguing that fares for tickets between mainland Italy and the major islands are exorbitant.

Last summer, the government announced a price cap on flights connecting Sardinia and Sicily to the Italian mainland - that it shelved just one month later, after budget carrier Ryanair led a furious pushback by low cost airlines.

Italy's antitrust authorities in April opened an ongoing investigation into Ryanair for "possible abuse of a dominant position," including examining the company's decision to limit the sale of tickets by travel agencies.