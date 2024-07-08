Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Mount Etna spews lava and rains ash in latest eruption

The Local Italy
The Local Italy - [email protected]
Published: 8 Jul, 2024 CET. Updated: Mon 8 Jul 2024 10:00 CET
A picture shows the eruption of the Mount Etna volcano on July 7, 2024 in Sicily. Photo by Giuseppe Distefano / Etna Walk / AFP.

Mount Etna, Europe's tallest active volcano, belched smoke and ashes in an eruption that forced the temporary closure of Sicily's Catania airport on Friday and continued into the weekend.

Mount Etna, on Sicily’s eastern coast, spewed lava and a five-kilometre-high column of ash in its latest eruption on Sunday, Italian news agency Ansa reported.

A picture shows the eruption of the Mount Etna volcano on July 4, 2024 in Sicily.

The eruption of the Mount Etna volcano on July 4, 2024 in Sicily. Photo by Giuseppe Distefano / Etna Walk / AFP.

The volcano shot black ash and small stone fragments known as 'lapilli' into the air, while the Nuova Bocca (‘New Mouth’) crater belched a fresh flow of lava.

Fresh lava and ongoing eruptions from the Voragine crater of the volcano Mount Etna, Sicily. (Photo by Handout / Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies / AFP.

Flights to and from Catania’s airport were briefly suspended on Friday morning after ash plumes from Mount Etna shot up into the sky as high as 4.5 kilometres.

A picture shows the eruption of the Mount Etna volcano on July 7, 2024 in Sicily. Photo by Giuseppe Distefano / Etna Walk / AFP.

Mount Etna, Europe's tallest active volcano, is believed to have the longest documented history of eruptions of any volcano, with records dating as far back as 425 BC.

Those in the volcano's vicinity posted dramatic images and footage of the eruption, which formed a striking backdrop to a performance at the ancient Taormina ampitheatre.

And people strolling the streets of Catania found themselves making footprints in a layer of black ash that coated the entire city centre.

