IN PICTURES: Mount Etna spews lava and rains ash in latest eruption

Mount Etna, on Sicily’s eastern coast, spewed lava and a five-kilometre-high column of ash in its latest eruption on Sunday, Italian news agency Ansa reported.

The volcano shot black ash and small stone fragments known as 'lapilli' into the air, while the Nuova Bocca (‘New Mouth’) crater belched a fresh flow of lava.

Flights to and from Catania’s airport were briefly suspended on Friday morning after ash plumes from Mount Etna shot up into the sky as high as 4.5 kilometres.

Mount Etna, Europe's tallest active volcano, is believed to have the longest documented history of eruptions of any volcano, with records dating as far back as 425 BC.

Those in the volcano's vicinity posted dramatic images and footage of the eruption, which formed a striking backdrop to a performance at the ancient Taormina ampitheatre.

And people strolling the streets of Catania found themselves making footprints in a layer of black ash that coated the entire city centre.