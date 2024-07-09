Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Italy's top story on Tuesday:

Last month was the hottest June on record across the globe, the EU's climate monitor said on Monday, capping off the first half of a year that saw Italy hit by extreme weather events including localised drought and floods.

Every month since June 2023 has eclipsed its own temperature record in a 13-month streak of unprecedented global heat, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said, as reported by news agency AFP.

Italy experienced its first heatwave of the summer in mid-June, with temperatures soaring to over 40°C in some parts of the country. The island of Sicily has been under a state of emergency for drought since February of this year.

"This is more than a statistical oddity and it highlights a large and continuing shift in our climate," said Copernicus's service director, Carlo Buontemp.

"Even if this specific streak of extremes ends at some point, we are bound to see new records being broken as the climate continues to warm. This is inevitable, unless we stop adding GHG into the atmosphere and the oceans."

Italian prison suicides up almost 50 percent in 2024

50 Italian prisoners took their own lives in the first six months of 2024, an increase of 47 percent (16 people) on the same period in 2023 and 2022, according to the latest July 5th data from the country's Prisons Ombudsman.

The victims were 48 men and two women, including 27 Italians and 23 foreigners from 14 different countries, according to news agency Ansa's summary of the report. 19 of those who died (38 percent) had not received any conviction and were awaiting their first trial.

Rights groups say Italian prisons are in a state of "emergency", particularly with regard to overcrowding: June 2024 data cited by Cittadinanza Attiva shows that 61,468 people were detained in facilities made to accommodate up to 47,067.

Italy's cabinet at the start of July approved Justice Minister Carlo Nordio's Carcere Sicuro, or 'Safe Prison' bill - however Rome prisons Ombudswoman Valentina Calderone told Vita magazine on Monday that the proposed law "mocks prisoners' suffering".

Rome taxi drivers call off 24-hour strike

Taxi drivers in Rome called off a 24-hour strike planned for Tuesday, though said a protest outside the city's transport department would go ahead as planned on Tuesday morning, city authorities said in a statement on Monday.

The walkout was called last Thursday in protest against local authorities’ plans to issue 1,000 new taxi licences to resolve long-standing cab shortages ahead of the 2025 Jubilee.

People in the capital have once again reported long queues and lengthy waiting times when trying to hail a ride this summer.

Rome had around 1.3 million 'unresolved calls' – that is, people who tried and failed to book a taxi – per month last summer, according to a report from newspaper Il Corriere della Sera.

Calabria hit by 3.6 magnitude earthquake

The southern Italian region of Calabria, the 'toe' of Italy's boot, was hit by a small 3.6 magnitude earthquake on Monday morning, according to Ansa.

The earthquake reached a depth of 58km, with its epicentre 5km from the town of Rizziconi, according to Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV); no damage to property or injuries were reported.

The earthquake was preceded by significant volcanic activity in neighbouring Sicily, with an eruption of Sicily's Mount Etna forcing the temporary closure of Catania airport on Friday as the nearby island volcano of Stromboli was placed on red alert after spewing ash and lava.

The two events were unrelated, INGV volcanologists told reporters, despite occurring simultaneously.