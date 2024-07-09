Uproar in Italy over plan to rename Milan's Malpensa Airport after Berlusconi

Advertisement

Milan’s Malpensa Airport – Italy's second largest after Rome Fiumicino – may soon be known as Silvio Berlusconi Airport after civil aviation authority ENAC on Friday approved a request by the Lombardy region to rename the hub after the three-time former premier and media mogul, who died in June of last year aged 86.

The decision sparked widespread outrage among members of Italy’s opposition parties on Monday, with many arguing that Berlusconi’s scandal-ridden political career and divisive personal history was incompatible with the planned name change.

Marco Grimaldi, an MP for Italy’s Green/Left Alliance (AVS) said on Monday he’d be “ashamed to take a flight from Falcone and Borsellino Airport [in Palermo] and land at Silvio Berlusconi Airport," referencing alleged links between Berlusconi and the Sicilian mafia, which was responsible for the murder of judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino.

“Enough is enough," added Grimaldi, who hoped for “an upsurge of dignity" across the country.

Milan's centre-left Mayor Giuseppe Sala denounced ENAC’s decision to approve the request, accusing the aviation authority of giving in to pressure from Transport Minister Matteo Salvini and approving the name change without consulting SEA, the company that runs Milan's airports.

He said on Tuesday: “Two things no longer exist in Italy: a minimum of respect towards institutional etiquette and public bodies’ independence.”

Calls for ENAC to reverse their decision gained momentum earlier this week, with an online petition launched by the left-wing Young Democrats of Lombardy group asking authorities to reconsider reaching more than 16,000 signatures on Monday.

Advertisement

Members of Italy’s ruling coalition have so far defended regional authorities' plans to rename Malpensa after Berlusconi.

Licia Ronzulli, an MP for the centre-right Forza Italia party, said on Tuesday that "only those who are blinded by bad faith [...] and are still not capable of respecting the memory of president Berlusconi can contest this choice".

"It will be an homage to the statesman, the businessman, the extraordinary man...the greatest recognition for someone who made the history of the country and the city," she added.

After being approved by ENAC last Friday, the decision to rename Malpensa must now be greenlighted by Italy’s transport ministry before becoming final.

“The final decision lies with the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, and I am ready to put the last signature, with pride and emotion,” Salvini wrote on X on Friday.

“In the memory of my friend Silvio, a great entrepreneur, a great Milanese and a great Italian. Always with us."

Discussions over Berlusconi’s legacy featured heavily in national news earlier this year after the government approved the issuance of a postage stamp in his honour in a move that was described as an "insult to memory [and] an indelible stain on national conscience".