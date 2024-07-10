Are Rome's transport ticket prices increasing this summer?

Advertisement

Residents of the Italian capital will likely have seen the announcement made back in April that the cost of the city's public transport tickets was set to jump from the start of July, from €1.50 to €2 for a 100-minute pass.

It wasn't just single-use tickets that were slated to go up in price: day passes were set to increase from €7 to €9.30, a two-day ticket from €12.50 to €16.70, a 72-hour ticket from €18 to €24, and a weekly ticket from €24 to €32.

But if you live in Rome or have visited in the past couple of weeks, you'll have noticed that there's been... no change at all. So what's going on?

According to local news site Roma Today, the hike has been pushed back until at least the end of July as negotiations continue as to who exactly should have to pay.

The amount that the increases are projected to raise - €22 million - is the same as that needed to renew the city's contract with public transport operator ATAC.

In the past, regional authorities have footed the bill for any extra costs, but this year they've said the funds need to be found elsewhere - and it seems no one wants to be held responsible for ordering the city's residents to fork out more for a service that is notoriously unreliable.

"The issue is therefore not only economic, but also political," writes Roma Today correspondent Matteo Torrioli.

"No one wants to sign off on public transport ticket increases" for a system that "doesn't exactly shine for its 360-degree efficiency."

Rome's centre-left mayor Roberto Gualtieri in April told Rome's foreign press association that while tickets prices were set to increase from the start of July, it was Lazio regional governor Francesco Rocca who had the final say.

Meanwhile in an interview with the news site Fanpage in May, Rome Transport Councillor Eugenio Patanè blamed Giorgia Meloni's government for failing to properly finance Italy's National Transport Fund.

Following a meeting between city and regional authorities and the heads of the Cgil, Cisl and Uil workers unions on Monday, ATAC bosses are now reportedly considering raising ticket prices for non-residents only.

"We can share the idea of ​​increasing the price of the ticket, in line with the rates of many other Italian tourist cities, as long as this increase is targeted exclusively at non-residents," the unions said in a joint statement published on Tuesday.

"Those who live, study and work in Rome," should be exempted, they argue, "to protect the purchasing power of income from work and pensions that has been eroded by inflation and the cost of living."

The city's residents shouldn't have to pay for the costs of the 2025 Jubilee, they continue: "on the contrary, in our opinion, they must be compensated for the many inconveniences they are experiencing."