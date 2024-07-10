MAP: The parts of Italy under heat warnings this week

Advertisement

Italy is in the grip of a heatwave that is expected to last at least 10 days and bring highs of 40-42°C, weather news site IlMeteo.it reported on Wednesday.

The heat is forecast to be most intense in the centre-south, where nighttime temperatures are not expected to drop below 20°C.

Mercury levels in the north of the country were predicted to reach peaks 35°C for the first time this summer, though scattered storms on Friday and Saturday were expected to temporarily bring temperatures down.

To warn of the potential health threat posed by the weather, Italy's health ministry issues three-day alerts, updated daily, with heat risk levels for the country's major cities.

A 'red' alert is the highest-level warning, followed by amber for medium-high and yellow for a medium-low risk alert.

Green is level zero, signifying no heat risk.

Here's what the country is set to look like as of Thursday, July 11th:





Genoa and Naples were the only cities on the lowest-level green alert for Thursday, while seven cities - Rome, Perugia, Trieste, Latina, Frosinone, Campobasso and Rieti - were on red alert.

Amber alerts were in place for 10 cities, including Florence, Venice, Bologna, Turin, Bolzano and Pescara.

Much of the south, including Palermo, Cagliari, Catania, Messina, Reggio Calabria and Bari, as well as Milan in the north and the western port city of Civitavecchia, were on a low-level yellow alert.

Here's where temperatures around the country are forecast to be hottest on Friday, July 12th:

Four cities - Florence, Bologna, Viterbo and Pescara - were were set to move up into the red zone on Friday.

Most southern cities were expected to stay on a low-risk yellow alert, bar Reggio Calabria, which was placed on amber alert.

Temperatures were predicted to cool slightly across the north, with Venice, Turin, Bolzano and Brescia moving from amber to yellow.

Genoa and Naples remained the only cities in the zero-risk green zone.

A red alert indicates conditions that may be harmful to the health of the general population, while medium-level warnings indicate conditions that may pose a risk to the elderly, sick or very young.

The health ministry recommends avoiding outdoor activity and exposure to the sun in the middle of the day.