Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Italy's top story on Wednesday:

Transport Minister Matteo Salvini on Tuesday was defiant over plans to rename Milan’s Malpensa Airport after former premier Silvio Berlusconi, amid widespread criticism following the announcement this week.

"The left is going mad because we kept our promise to dedicate Malpensa Airport to Silvio Berlusconi, a great man, a great Italian, who created hundreds of thousands of jobs," Salvini said in a post on social media.

Italy's aviation authority on Friday approved a request from the Lombardy region to rename the Malpensa hub after Berlusconi, triggering outrage among opposition politicians who argued Berlusconi’s scandal-ridden political career and divisive personal history was incompatible with the planned name change.

Salvini, whose populist League is a long-time ally of Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, said Milan’s centre-left mayor Giuseppe Sala should "pay a little attention to the city" instead after he slammed the plan to rename Malpensa as lacking “a minimum of respect".

Italian wages among lowest in OECD

Italy continued to lag behind other major economies on salaries, despite seeing "record-high levels of employment," for 2024, according to a new OECD report published on Tuesday.

"Italy is the country which has seen the largest fall in real wages among the largest OECD economies. At the beginning of 2024, real wages were still 6.9 percent lower than just before the pandemic," the OECD's Employment Outlet 2024 report said.

Although the country's employment rate recorded to 62.1 percent for the first quarter of 2024, it was still well below the OECD average of 70.2 percent, the report said.

Wages were expected to increase marginally by 2.7 percent in 2024 and 2.5 percent in 2025, the organisation projected, against inflation increases of 1.1 percent in 2024 and 2 percent in 2025.

18 arrested in mafia money-laundering raid

Rome anti-mafia investigators arrested 18 people and seized assets worth over €130 million on Tuesday in an operation targeting two criminal organisations engaged in money laundering in the Italian capital.

The raid was the culmination of an investigation that had been ongoing since 2018, according to Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper.

The organisations, one of which was run by Antonio Nicoletti, a son of a member of Rome's infamous Banda della Magliana crime group, reportedly laundered money for mafia clans operating in Campania and Calabria.

The gangs set up a series of front companies to clean vast sums of mafia money with the help of compliant freelancers and business owners to whom they issued fake invoices, Il Sole reported.

Charity warns of Mediterranean migrant 'emergency'



German charity Sea-Eye on Tuesday said its ship Sea-Eye 4 had gone to the aid of migrant boats five times between Sunday and Monday, rescuing some 230 people, including a mother and her baby, news agency AFP reported.

"Five rescues in 24 hours. That shows the state of emergency in the Mediterranean at the moment, and how important it is that we are there to save lives," the charity said in a statement.

The Sea-Eye 4 was transporting some 170 rescued migrants to the assigned port of Genoa, in northern Italy, on Tuesday after transferring the others to an Italian coastguard vessel.

Since coming to power in October 2022, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition government has sought to stem the arrival of migrant boats into Italy from North Africa, with laws introduced in early 2023 requiring NGOs to head "without delay" to a port after a rescue, preventing them from carrying out several in a row.