Americans in Italy: Moving back to the US and Italian tipping culture

If you're considering moving back to the US from Italy, you might reasonably expect the process to be a lot more straightforward in reverse - but you should still expect to face your fair share of administrative hurdles.

You'll need to take a good look at your financial situation when it comes to taxes and pensions (or pay a professional to do so), and may need to resit your driving test in order to get your US license back.

There's also the question of how to remove yourself from various official registers and services and turn in your health cards and residency permits.

And if you're planning on bringing an Italian partner with you, you'll want to prepare well in advance to make sure they can stay in the country long term.

What Americans in Italy need to know when moving back to the US

Coming from a country where leaving a restaurant tip is the norm, not doing so can feel uncomfortable.

But in Italy, wait staff aren't reliant on tips to get by like they are in many parts of the US - meaning there's much less of a tipping culture.

Italian restaurant bills often already include small service charges, normally of a couple of euros per head, which will be listed as servizio on the bill.

If not, you might want to leave one or two extra euros per person, and if there's a group of you paying together, you'd want to round up to at least the nearest five.

But while tipping is always appreciated in Italy, rest assured that it’s entirely your choice.

Why Americans don't need to tip so much in Italy

People in the US often have preconceived ideas about Italy based on popular culture or even repeat in-person visits - but the realities of living in Italy can be hard to grasp until you've spent some time here.

For one thing, Italy's high unemployment rate means finding a job isn't as straightforward as it is in many parts of the US; and despite Rome's popularity, you'll almost certainly have more luck job-hunting in cosmopolitan Milan.

You'll likely need a high level of Italian, and salaries tend to be lower than in the US - though on the plus side lower living costs mean your money will go further.

It's also important to note that buying a second home in Italy also doesn't give you the right to become an Italian resident.

For that, you'll need to apply for Italian citizenship via ancestry if you're eligible, or look into one of the long-stay Italian residency visas Americans can apply for.

12 of the most common questions foreigners have about moving to Italy

The American expat pressure group SEAT (Stop Extraterritorial American Taxation) is conducting a new survey on the impact of US taxation and banking policies on expats and is looking for Americans living in Italy to take part. You can read more about the survey here.

