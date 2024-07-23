Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Italy's top story on Tuesday

Some 36 million Italians are expected to be on the move over the summer, with 90 percent remaining in Italy, according to a survey released by hoteliers' association Federalberghi on Monday.

Tuscany, Emilia Romagna, Sicily, Puglia, Campania, Trentino Alto Adige and Sardinia were the most popular destinations, with 80.7 percent heading to the sea, 13.1 percent opting for mountains and lakes, and 3.3 percent choosing places of art and culture.

Approximately 15 million Italian holidaymakers were expected to go on vacation in June, 16 million in July, 18.4 million in August and 4.6 million in September.

"In the face of a difficult year, in which catastrophic weather events such as floods and droughts have brought entire regions to their knees... we note that the sector shows a certain resilience," said Federalberghi President Bernabò Bocca, while noting that 54 percent of Italians lacked the funds go on holiday this year.

Sicily residents protest water crisis

Residents of the town of Caltanissetta in the drought-hit region of Sicily staged a protest on Monday after being without water for 42 days, according local newspaper Gazzetta del Sud.

Business and restaurant owners were paying between 250 and 400 euros per month for an unreliable water tanker service, the demonstration's organiser Sergio Cirlinci told reporters.

The region's poor distribution networks and broken pipelines have exacerbated the crisis, according to Gazzetta, leaving farmers in the Trapani area around Caltanissetta unable to irrigate their land.

Sicily has been under a regional state of emergency for drought since February of this year, and on Monday was set to begin rationing water in the capital city of Palermo.

Salvini says Messina Bridge construction to start by end of year

Italy's Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini on Monday said it remained his "objective" for construction on the Messina Strait bridge connecting Sicily to mainland Italy to start before the end of 2024, Italian news agency Ansa reported on Monday.

Speaking at the inauguration of two new metro stops in the Sicilan city of Catania, he said said the bridge's construction would be partially financed by the EU, meaning that "like us, like many Sicilians, it believes in the project".

The embattled project has faced months-long delays and opposition from groups who say it's highly impractical, at risk of mafia infiltration, and a waste of public funds that would be better spent on improving existing infrastructure.

In June, over one hundred people applied for an injunction to halt the bridge's construction, citing the violation of multiple domestic and EU regulations and noting that the strait sits on an earthquake fault line.

Italy's top court annuls femicide life sentence over Covid

There was bemusement in Italy on Monday after the nation's highest court annulled a life sentence given to a man who murdered his girlfriend for failing to consider the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ansa reported.

Calabrian nurse Antonio De Pace confessed to strangling medical student Lorena Quaranta in the Sicilian province of Messina in March 2020, and was sentenced to life in prison.

However in a new decision, the Supreme Court said the judges who delivered the sentence "did not examine whether the specific nature of the situation, the COVID period and the difficulty in remedying it, constituted factors affecting the extent of criminal liability," and sent it back to be re-assessed.

"COVID cannot, and must not, become a mitigating factor, especially for cases of femicide," said Brothers of Italy MP Elisabetta Lancellotta, saying the decision set a "dangerous precedent".