Two dead and 13 injured in Naples balcony collapse

The incident occurred around 10.30pm, killing 29-year-old Roberto Abbruzzo instantly, according to local media reports.

A 35-year-old woman died shortly after being admitted to hospital due to severe trauma injuries.

Seven children, aged between two and eight, were injured in the collapse and rushed to Naples’ Santobono paediatric hospital, reports said.

Two of them were reported as being in serious condition after suffering head injuries and fractures.

The exact circumstances of the incident were not immediately clear on Tuesday morning, but local media said a fourth-floor balcony in the Vela Celeste public housing complex collapsed due to structural failure, causing a “chain reaction” that involved at least two of the balconies right below.

Emergency services responded swiftly, evacuating the building with the support of mobile aerial ladders.

A total of 800 residents were evacuated overnight according to Il Corriere di Napoli.

Local authorities were working on Tuesday morning to secure the area and provide assistance to those who were displaced.

Naples Prefect Michele Di Bari activated the rescue coordination centre protocol immediately after the incident.

Di Bari and Naples Mayor Gaetano Manfredi conducted an on-site inspection and coordinated the emergency response efforts overnight.

The Public Prosecutor's Office in Naples opened an official investigation into the collapse on Tuesday, according to newswire Adnkronos.

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni said on social media platform X on Tuesday morning that she was "saddened by what happened last night with the collapse of the balcony in the Vela Celeste," extending her condolences "to the families of the victims alongside a thought of closeness to the injured and their loved ones".

Meloni also thanked local emergency services for their prompt intervention.

Addolorata per quanto accaduto ieri notte con il crollo del ballatoio nella Vela Celeste nel quartiere di Scampia a Napoli nel quale sono morte 2 persone e altre 13 sono rimaste ferite, tra cui diversi bambini. In questo momento di dolore il mio cordoglio va alle famiglie delle… — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) July 23, 2024

Italy's Civil Protection Minister Nello Musumeci also expressed his condolences on Tuesday morning, saying he was "close to the families of the victims of the Scampia collapse" and wishing a "speedy recovery to the 13 injured".

"Last night's tragedy [...] raises the widespread and unsolved problem of the state of disrepair of the building stock in several Italian cities and the need to accelerate every process of urban regeneration," he added.

The Vela Celeste is one of the last remaining public housing buildings in the Scampia district, northern Naples, following the demolition of other Vele ('Sails') structures in recent years.

Scampia is one of Naples' poorest suburbs. Its unusually shaped concrete buildings became a national symbol of urban degradation following the 2008 release of hit film Gomorrah, based on a bestselling book by Naples-born writer and journalist Roberto Saviano.

In April, local administration announced an 18-million-euro urban regeneration plan for Scampia, which included extensive renovation of the Vela Celeste building.