What changes in Italy in August 2024

Paperwork on pause

August is Italy’s peak holiday month, with millions of Italians leaving for their vacanze destinations at the same time and anything from private businesses to public offices closing for at least a couple of weeks.

People living in Italy are strongly advised to try and complete any admin tasks before the calendar flips to August as the majority of Italy’s lawyers, notaries, accountants, brokers and bureaucrats of every sort will be out of office for at least part of the month (possibly the whole month in some cases).

New direct trains link Milan to Livorno and Nice

​​Two new summer train routes connecting Milan to the Italian and French Riviera are set to launch from early August, running until September.

The Espresso Versilia is scheduled to depart from Milan's Stazione Centrale every Tuesday and Thursday morning from August 6th until September 26th, arriving in Livorno via Pisa and the Cinque Terre mid-afternoon, with return journeys the same evening.



The Espresso Riviera is set to run from Milan to Nice via Ventimiglia every Saturday and Sunday from August 3rd to September 29th, also returning the same evening.



Ferrovie dello Stato (FS), Italy's state-owned rail company, first announced plans to introduce the new routes late last year following the success of a direct train connecting Rome with the archaeological site of Pompeii.

A Freccia Rossa (Red Arrow) high-speed train at Milan's central railway station in Milan. Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP.

Politicians’ holidays

Both houses of Italy’s parliament take a break over August for the annual pausa estiva, or summer recess.

According to the latest media reports, this year’s break should start on either Thursday, August 8th or Friday, August 9th.

Sittings will resume in early September, when MPs will have several hot-button topics awaiting attention, including next year’s budget law.

End of summer sales in some regions

Italy’s summer sales period will end in mid-August for the regions of Lazio and Liguria, and on the last day of the month for Le Marche, Veneto and Piedmont.

The summer saldi will continue in September for the remaining regions.

To see the exact end dates for each area of the country, see our guide.

Ferragosto public holiday

Most of Italy is generally chiuso per ferie (‘closed for the holidays’) throughout the month of August, but the Ferragosto national holiday on August 15th is when the whole country really clocks off and heads to the beach.

The holiday dates back to the Feriae Augusti of ancient Roman times and was later promoted by dictator Benito Mussolini, who branded it as a much-deserved break for workers toiling in the fields and factories.

Holidaymakers crowd the beach in San Vito Lo Capo, northern Sicily. Photo by ludovic MARIN / AFP.

This year's Ferragosto falls on a Thursday, meaning those few Italians who aren't already on holiday are likely to a vacation day on Friday to enjoy a four-day long weekend off.

Road traffic is always particularly bad around the Ferragosto weekend, so it's a good idea to avoid making long drives on those dates.

Italy’s Serie A football league resumes

The 2024-2025 season of Italy’s top-tier football league will begin on Saturday, August 17th, with two fixtures (Genoa v Inter Milan and Parma v Fiorentina) scheduled for 6.30pm and two scheduled for 8.45pm (Milan v Torino and Empoli v Monza).

Besides the start of the football season proper, you can also expect football fans around the country to set up their beloved fantacalcio (fantasy football) teams in the coming weeks.

Public broadcaster starts transition to new channel transmission system

Italy’s public broadcaster Rai will begin a long-planned transition to a new digital transmission system, known as DVB-T2, on Wednesday, August 28th, under efforts to improve image quality and allow for 4K broadcasting.

The switch may not come as welcome news for owners of old TV sets around the country as these may not be able to support the new transmission standard, meaning they’ll need a decoder to display the Rai channels under the new format.

The switch will only involve three channels (Rai Storia HD, Rai Scuola HD and Rai Radio 2) in its first stage, but is expected to be gradually extended to all of Rai’s channels by the end of 2025 (though the broadcaster hasn’t yet released a precise timeline for the change).

Summer concerts

If summer for you means hopping from one music festival or concert to the next in the sultry Mediterranean heat, Italy in August is the place to be, as the peninsula has a host of Italian and international performers lined up next month.

Umberto Tozzi is one of the performers you can catch touring Italy this August. Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP.

Some of the more high profile foreign acts making an appearance include Sting, who’s set to play Cagliari’s Forte Arena in Sardinia on August 3rd, Nas, coming to Locorotondo in Puglia on August 12th, and The Offspring, who can be heard in the Veneto foothills on August 21st.



Russell Crowe and The Gentleman Barbers are set to perform in Majano in Friuli Venezia Giulia, Castiglioncello near Livorno, and Noto in Sicily on August 1st, 5th and 7th respectively, and you can book tickets to see Lenny Kravitz at various locations on the Tuscan coastline on August 13th.