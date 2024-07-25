Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Italy's top story on Thursday:

A third person died in hospital on Wednesday following the collapse of a balcony in a building in Naples' Scampia district on Monday evening, Italian media reported.

Patrizia Della Ragione, 53, was the mother of 29-year-old Roberto Abbruzzo and the aunt of 35-year old Margherita Della Ragione, both of whom were killed in the incident, according to news agency Ansa.

Seven children between the ages of two and ten who were injured in the collapse reportedly remain hospitalised, two in a critical condition.

800 of the building's residents were evacuated and spent the night in schools and university campuses on Tuesday. 300 were allowed to return home on Wednesday, Ansa reported.

Italy's president criticises attacks on journalists

Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday slammed attacks on the press, citing a recent assault by neo-fascists on a La Stampa reporter in the northern city of Turin.

Speaking at the Parliamentary Press Association's annual 'Fan Ceremony' before parliament's summer recess, the president said Italy's journalists performed a key constitutional function, ensuring citizens' "right to be informed correctly".

"Working against distortion of reality is a responsibility, and a duty, entrusted first and foremost to journalists," he said, according to Ansa.

"Every act against free information, every reduction of it to fake news, is a subversive act directed against the Republic."

Giorgia Meloni's hard-right government has come under fire in recent months for what critics say is excessive control over state broadcaster Rai and intimidation tactics against journalists through a series of defamation lawsuits.

Advertisement

Signs of domestic violence enough for arrest: Supreme Court

Signs of domestic violence are sufficient to trigger an on-the-spot arrest, even if the victim is not seriously injured and the alleged attacker appears calm, Italy's top court ruled on Wednesday, according to Il Sole 24 Ore.

The ruling came in response to a public prosecutor's appeal after a judge for preliminary investigations invalidated the arrest of a suspected domestic abuser due to a lack of evidence.

Officers who arrived at the scene to find the house in disarray and red marks on the neck of a woman who had filed previous domestic violence reports arrested the suspect, but the judge ruled that the absence of serious injuries failed to support an arrest, instead issuing a restraining order.

Judges at the Court of Cassation on Wednesday however overturned that ruling, reasoning that the victim's statements to police and her previous reports of domestic abuse met the threshold required to make an immediate arrest.

Italy's population set to drop by four million by 2050

The country's population, which stood at 59 million at the start of 2023, is on track to shrink to 58.6 million by 2030 and 54.8 million by 2050.

If current trends continue, it could drop as low as 46.1 million by 2080, according to a report from Italy's national statistics agency, Istat, on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The ratio of residents of working age (15-64 years) to non-working age (0-14 and 65+ years), which last year was three to two, was set to decrease to one to one by 2050, the report found.

The average household size was expected to drop from 2.25 in 2023 to 2.8 in 2043, while the number of people aged over 75 living alone was due to increase by 41 percent, to 4.1 million, over the same period.