Via dell’amore: Famous Cinque Terre 'lovers' path' to reopen after 12 years

Advertisement

Often said to be one of the world’s most romantic walks, the Via dell'Amore ('Path of Love') linking the Cinque Terre towns of Riomaggiore and Manarola is to reopen on Saturday, July 27th, the local mayor has confirmed.

The 950-metre trail was closed in September 2012 after a landslide injured four Australian tourists.

“We're very happy that the Via dell'Amore is reopening, we fought so hard for this," Fabrizia Pecunia, Mayor of Riomaggiore, told local news. "Now it will not become a tourist hub, but a new model for the sustainable management of visitors and property.

Approximately 24 million euros were spent on recovering the route. Safety measures put in place included boulders being fixed to walls with steel mesh and 20-metre-long nails, and two rockfall tunnels added to the ends of the covered passage, Mayor Pecunia and regional councillor Giacomo Giampredone told Rai News.



READ ALSO: Where Italy's 'tourist trains' can take you this summer

“As a councillor it’s important to continue to work to achieve this strategic result not only for Liguria but for the whole country,” Giampredone said.

News of the reopening has sparked interest throughout Italy, with Tourism Minister Daniela Santanchè visiting the route earlier this month.

What is the Via dell’amore?

The scenic pathway was built in 1920 during the modernisation of the rail line between Genoa and La Spezia, for workers who needed to get between Riomaggiore and Manarola.

The pathway was carved into the hard rock face and local legend has it that this was also where lovers used to meet in secret.

Advertisement

Are there new measures put in place for tourists?

Tourists looking to walk along the route after its opening this weekend must book tickets in advance. The number of visitors allowed per hour has been limited to 400 to prevent overcrowding.

Tickets can be booked on the official website here. The site is currently undergoing maintenance and prices have yet to be confirmed.