What's on: 9 unmissable events taking place around Italy in August 2024

Palio del Golfo, La Spezia, Liguria: August 4th

The Palio del Golfo is a spectacular rowing race held every year on the first Sunday of August which sees four-man teams from each of the 13 seaside villages lining the Gulf of La Spezia, Liguria, vie for the top spot of the podium.

The race is held in the waters facing La Spezia’s Morin promenade, and is followed by a firework show.

Miracolo della Neve, Rome: August 5th

Every year on August 5th Rome celebrates the Madonna della Neve (or Our Lady of the Snows) by recreating a miraculous summer snowfall that, according to legend, covered the Esquiline Hill in 358 AD, tracing the outline of the future Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica.

Annual celebrations include an artificial snowfall spectacle, a shower of white rose petals, and a spectacular light display illuminating the basilica’s facade amid a live music performance from Italy's Carabinieri orchestra.

The Summer Snow Miracle, held on August 5th every year, is one of Rome's most evocative cultural events during the summer. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP

Notte di San Lorenzo, nationwide: August 10th

The Notte di San Lorenzo (or Night of Saint Lawrence) is one of the most magical nights of the summer in Italy as thousands of locals gather at outdoor stargazing spots in hope of seeing shooting stars cross the sky.

August 10th and the days immediately around it are the best time of year to catch the annual Perseid meteor shower (debris from the Swift-Tuttle Comet catching fire as it collides with the Earth’s atmosphere), with up to 100 stelle cadenti etching the night sky every hour.

Towns around the country may hold special stargazing events on the day, but if you're not in the mood for an organised activity, you won’t struggle to find quiet spots to gaze skyward, even in major cities.

Ferragosto, nationwide: August 15th

The Ferragosto national holiday, falling on August 15th every year, marks the peak of Italy's summer vacation season.

Though it is celebrated on the same day as the Catholic Assumption of Mary holiday, Ferragosto has pagan roots as it traces back to the Feriae Augusti – festivals introduced by Roman emperor Augustus in 18 BC to give farmers a period of rest following harvest season.

Despite being Italy's most important summer holiday, Ferragosto is typically fairly low-key, with most Italians taking the whole week around the feast off work and heading to the beach.

Most Italians head to the beach on the Ferragosto public holiday, falling on August 15th every year. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Cookouts and seaside barbecues are among the most popular activities of the day around the country.

Palio di Siena, Tuscany: August 16th

The Palio di Siena is one of the most popular horse races in the world, with ten of the city’s 17 contrade districts competing against each other in an intense three-lap race around oval-shaped Piazza del Campo.

First held in 1633, the race takes place twice a year: on July 2nd and August 16th. The July palio is called Palio di Provenzano, whereas the August one is known as Palio dell’Assunta as a homage to the Assumption of Mary, celebrated on August 15th.

A number of events are held in the days leading up to the race, including several trial runs and the momentous tratta (draw), where each competing contrada is randomly assigned a horse.

Notte della Taranta, Melpignano, Puglia: August 24th

One of the most hotly anticipated events of the Pugliese summer is the Notte della Taranta, taking place in Melpignano, just outside Lecce, on August 24th.

It's a night of high-energy pizzica, a folk dance owing its name to the legend that anyone bitten by a tarantula would have to dance in a frenzy for days to flush out the venom.

Bravio delle Botti, Montepulciano, Tuscany: August 25th

The Bravio delle Botti, which takes place every year on the last Sunday of August in Montepulciano, southern Tuscany, is one of Italy’s oddest contests.

Two-man teams of ‘pushers’ (or spingitori) representing Montepulciano’s eight contrade districts compete to be the first to roll an 80-kilogram wooden barrel through the streets of the historic centre.

Are you in Tuscany this weekend? Don't miss the Bravio delle Botti in Montepulciano this Sunday! This is a barrel rolling race between the eight contrade (neighbourhoods) of Montepulciano... A must-see event! #totuscany #braviodellebotti 🍷☀️ pic.twitter.com/ANvcTgHCCI — To Tuscany (@ToTuscany) August 25, 2018

The total distance is around 1700 metres and is uphill for nearly the entire course, with collisions between contestants being far from rare.

Suoni delle Dolomiti, Trento Dolomites: August 28th-September 29th

Once you've soaked up all the August sun Italy's beaches have to offer, why not see out the end of the summer by heading up north to the Trento Dolomites and experiencing live music performances immersed in nature.

The four-week-long Suoni delle Dolomiti music festival takes place in different locations around the Trento province, set against spectacular mountain backdrops, some of which can only be reached by a trek.

Venice Film Festival: August 28th-September 7th

If you want to rub shoulders with cinema stars in Italy, there's no better time and place to do so than Venice from late August to early September.

Founded in 1932, the Venice Film Festival is the oldest of its kind in the world, with the Golden Lion being one of the most prestigious and distinguished prizes in the film industry.

The 2024 edition of the festival will run from August 28th to September 7th, with stars of the likes of Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman and Hollywood pals George Clooney and Brad Pitt all expected on the red carpet.

Do you have an August event that you'd like us to highlight? Let us know in the comments section below.