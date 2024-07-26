Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Crops in Italy’s centre-south expected to have ‘no water’ in three weeks' time

National association for the management of water resources ANBI on Thursday warned that "there will be no water left for agriculture" in central and southern Italy in three weeks’ time, Ansa reported.

ANBI’s report said that the situation was particularly alarming in Puglia, Abruzzo and Sicily, where a severe drought has all but dried up local water reserves.

But reserves were also low in Sardinia, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania and Lazio, the report noted.

While northern Italy has been reported as having abundant water reserves after a particularly rainy spring, large parts of the centre and south of the country have been in the grip of a severe drought in recent months, with damage for the farming industry estimated to amount to €2.7 billion in Sicily alone.

Italy to see 3.2-percent jump in tourist numbers in August, new report says

Over 18.2 million tourists are expected in Italy this August, up by 3.2 percent against August 2023, the latest tourism report by Italian research institute Demoskopika said on Thursday.

The report said the increase was mainly driven by foreign tourism, with over 8.8 million people expected to travel to Italy next month – up by 8 percent compared to August of last year.

It also estimated total tourist spending to amount to 18.8 billion euros this August – that’s 4.7 percent higher than last August’s.

Inflation in the Italian tourism sector registered a 3.6-percent year-on-year increase in June, but upticks were significantly higher in other popular European destinations, including Greece (6 percent) and Spain (5.1 percent), according to Demoskopika figures.

PM Meloni to visit China this weekend in first trip since taking office

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni was set to visit China from Saturday, July 27th, in her first trip to Beijing since taking office in late 2022, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday, according to AFP.

Meloni was set to hold talks with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang to "deepen practical cooperation and cultural exchange" between Rome and Beijing and "promote the steady and long-term development of China-Italy and China-Europe relations," Mao said.

Meloni's administration withdrew from China's Belt and Road Initiative – a series of ambitious investments in transport and logistics infrastructure across Asia, Africa and Europe – in December 2023 after it was the only G7 nation to sign up in 2019.

Before taking office, Meloni said joining the programme – a central pillar of President Xi's bid to expand China's influence overseas – had been a "mistake".

Public broadcaster Rai fined €206,000 over John Travolta’s Sanremo appearance

Italy’s media regulatory authority Agcom fined public broadcaster Rai €206,580 for covert advertising after it aired images of the sneakers worn by actor John Travolta during his appearance at the popular Sanremo Music Festival in February, an Agcom statement said on Wednesday.

The statement said the violation regarded “covert advertising of a well-known shoe brand” and was “of extreme gravity given that advertisement of the product occurred during Rai’s main TV programme” and it involved a “guest of international fame”.

The fact that Rai had already been “sanctioned over instances of covert advertising in the previous edition of the Sanremo Festival” was also considered when issuing the fine, which is 20 times the statutory minimum, Agcom added.

Travolta’s appearance at the festival last February inspired countless reactions and memes on social media after the hosts coaxed the Grease, Pulp Fiction and Saturday Night Fever star into an impromptu rendition of the Chicken Dance.