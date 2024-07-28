On the agenda: What's happening in Italy this week

Advertisement

Wednesday

Verona-Vicenza railway line to shut for three weeks

The railway line connecting the cities of Verona and Vicenza, in Italy’s northern Veneto region, is set to shut for three weeks, from Wednesday, July 31st to August 21st to allow for planned construction work ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina.

The closure is set to cause route and schedule changes, and longer travel times on a number of regional and long-distance routes, according to a statement from railway infrastructure manager Rete Ferroviaria Italiana.

The Milan-Venice high-speed link is set to be among the affected routes, with longer travel times expected for both Trenitalia and Italo trains running in either direction.

Thursday

Italy’s peak summer holiday season begins

Thursday, August 1st will mark the start of Italy’s peak holiday month, with millions of people around the country set to leave for their vacation destinations in the following days or weeks.

People living in Italy are strongly advised to try and complete any admin tasks before the calendar flips to August, or by the first weekend of the month at the latest, as the majority of private businesses and public offices will be closed for at least a couple of weeks (but possibly up to four weeks in some cases).

Besides plenty of chiuso per ferie (‘closed for the holidays’) signs, you can also expect Italian motorways and state roads to see intense traffic on multiple occasions from August 1st as thousands of holidaymakers will travel to their destinations by car.

Albanian migrant reception centres to open

Two Albania-based reception centres intended to host asylum seekers rescued by the Italian coastguard as they await a decision on their claims are scheduled to be operational from Thursday, August 1st.

Located near the northern Albanian port of Shengjin, the Italian-run facilities were initially meant to open on May 20th, but the date was postponed to August 1st due to construction work delays.

Italian police officers stand guard inside an Italian-run migrant centre near the Albanian port of Shengjin. Photo by Adnan Beci / AFP

The Italy-Albania migrant deal, which was signed by the leaders of both countries in November 2023 and approved by parliament in January, has sparked widespread criticism from human rights groups, with Amnesty International warning it is “in violation of international law” on migrant rescue operations.

Friday

44th anniversary of 1980 Bologna bombing

Friday, August 2nd will mark the 44th anniversary of the 1980 Bologna bombing – one of the deadliest terror attacks in Italian history.

On August 2nd 1980, a powerful explosion tore apart the waiting room of Bologna's railway station, killing 85 people and injuring 200.

Five members of far-right terrorist groups were later convicted in relation to the bombing, but suspicions over the alleged involvement of Italian secret service agents remain to this day.

In August 2023, Italy's parliament voted to declassify secret files on the bombing in a bid to "get to the truth” about the massacre.

Sunday

New direct train linking Milan to French Riviera

A new summer train route connecting Milan to the picturesque city of Nice, on the French Riviera, is set to launch on Sunday, August 4th.

The Espresso Riviera will take passengers from Milan’s Stazione Centrale to Nice’s Ville station via Liguria’s Ventimiglia every Saturday and Sunday morning from August 4th to September 29th, with return journeys the same evening.

A Freccia Rossa high-speed train pictured at Milan's central railway station. Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

The Espresso Riviera is one of a number of new tourist-focused services known as Treni Turistici Italiani operated by Italy's state-owned rail company Ferrovie dello Stato.

Free museum openings

People around Italy will be able to visit state-run museums and archaeological sites free of charge on Sunday, August 4th under the popular Domenica al Museo or ‘free museum Sundays’ national scheme.

The initiative applies to hundreds of sites, including world-famous attractions like the Colosseum, Pompeii, Florence's Galleria dell'Accademia, the Reggia di Caserta and Trieste's Miramare Castle.

Find out more about how the scheme works in our article.

Palio del Golfo regatta in La Spezia

The Palio del Golfo – one of the most iconic events in Italy’s summer cultural calendar – will take place in La Spezia, Liguria, on Sunday, August 4th.

Unlike other Pali held around the country over the summer months, including the famed Palio di Siena horse race, this is a strictly nautical affair as it consists of a spectacular rowing race that sees four-man teams from each of the 13 seaside villages lining the Gulf of La Spezia vie for the top of the podium.

READ ALSO: What's on: 9 unmissable events taking place around Italy in August 2024

As by tradition, the race will be held in the waters facing La Spezia’s Morin promenade, and will be followed by a firework show.