The bugs that could ruin your summer in Italy and how to deal with them

Summer in Italy is made for lovers of the outdoors.

And understanding which insects are the most prevalent during the hot and humid season will go a long way in getting the most out of Italy’s countless beaches, parks, and nature reserves.

Since knowledge is key to managing and preventing these insects’ wrath, here’s what to expect from Italy’s most common crawling and flying critters, and what to do if you come across them.

Mosquitoes

The dreaded zanzare are the stuff of legend in Italy.

Though found worldwide, topping Italy’s list of usual suspects is the common house mosquito. Infamously hissing near your ear and biting you while you dine alfresco, the brown pest is medium in size (for a mosquito, that is).

The Anopheles mosquito is predominately found in the northern region of Piedmont. Characterised by dark long legs with spots on the wings, it rarely bites humans unless found in large populations.

Another aggressor of note is the dark brown Asian tiger mosquito. One of Italy’s most invasive species, it’s easily identified by its white streaks. Measuring between 4 and 10 millimetres, its sting can leave hot-red welts.

Researchers have blamed them for the rise in such diseases as Dengue fever, Chikungunya and Zika virus in Europe.

Put your guard up against mosquitoes by applying insect repellent containing DEET (diethyltoluamide) and using fine-mesh nets and screens on doors and windows. Avoid areas of standing water and when venturing outdoors, wear light clothing that covers exposed body parts.

Mosquitos are Italy's most prolific pest. Photo by Syed Ali on Unsplash

'Pappataci' (or sandflies)

Sandflies are called pappataci, which can be loosely translated as ‘silent eaters’.

These blood-sucking insects are much smaller than regular mosquitoes (1.5 to 3 mm), which makes them difficult to detect visually.

And since they don’t emit a buzzing sound, you can’t even hear them approach.

Using a magnifying glass, you’ll note that pappataci are yellowish in colour with bodies and wings covered in fine hair.

Found all across the Italian peninsula, they love hot and humid climates, however they seem to be drawn to Italy’s hills and coastal plains.

The sandfly’s bite ranges from annoying to painful, but the main worry these days is their propensity to spread diseases to humans and animals, including leishmaniasis (mostly affecting dogs) and Toscana virus, which in rare cases can turn into meningitis.

Protect yourself from being bitten in the same way you would with mosquitoes, and get your dog vaccinated against leishmaniosis.

Cicadas

You know that high-pitched droning that seems to drown out everything else? These are the sounds of male cicale looking to ‘hook up’ with their female counterparts.

Cicadas in Italy have dark brown upper bodies and light brown, ridged tips. Their torsos are rather chubby and mostly hollow to act like a sound box – but their most evident feature is their large gossamer wings.

A species called the 'Italian Mountain Cicada' (Cicadetta sibillae) was discovered in the northern Apennines in 2015.

Widespread from Naples to Switzerland, Cicadas may be loud as all get-out, but are completely harmless.

Cicadas can make a deafening racket, but are harmless. Photo by Ashlee Marie on Unsplash

Scorpions

Italy’s small, black, and curvy-tailed scorpions can definitely sting, but are not the least bit venomous. Typically measuring about 5 cm (around 2 inches), besides Italy, they are found in Switzerland, France, the Balkans, Greece, and North Africa.

If you happen to cross paths and get stung, don’t panic. Just clean the affected area with soap and water, and if swelling occurs, apply a cold compress and take over-the-counter medications for pain.

For those with allergies to insect stings and bites, see a doctor if worrying symptoms develop.

Wasps

Smaller than hornets, wasps are out in droves during the summer months.

The largest wasp in Europe is the Mammoth (Megascolia maculata). Looking somewhat like a large, elongated bumble bee, it has a black and yellow body covered by bristly hairs.

Typically found hovering near plants rich in nectar, the Mammoth wasp prefers hot, dry climates where it dwells in decaying logs, hollowed-out trees and in the ground.